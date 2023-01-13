Read full article on original website
news9.com
TCC Nursing Program Class Reaches Largest Enrollment
Tulsa Community College’s nursing program is breaking enrollment records. The school started classes today with its largest number of students. More than 400 students are enrolled in the nursing program at Tulsa Community College. And for more than a fourth of those students, Tuesday, Jan. 17 is their first day of school.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
news9.com
Residents At Tulsa Apartment Complex Frustrated With Ongoing Water Issues
People who live at a Tulsa apartment complex are fed up, after their hot water has been in and out for the past three months. The Tulsa Health Department told One Eton Square Apartments to fix the issues or be subject to penalties and fines. News On 6 spoke with...
news9.com
Housing Solutions Prepares For Annual Survey Of People Experiencing Homelessness In Tulsa County
Housing Solutions is recruiting volunteers for the annual count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in Tulsa County. The count is called Point-in-Time or PiT and will take place Jan. 27 and 28. They are conducted across the country during the last week of January to get an accurate comparison among communities.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
news9.com
North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative Teams With OSU Tulsa For Special Events
The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative is partnering with OSU Tulsa to help spur more economic opportunities in under-resourced areas of Tulsa. They are hosting two events this weekend, so Dr. Lana Turner-Addison and Dr. Joseph Mathews joined News On 6 to talk more about what people can expect.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
Two people arrested for breaking in, living in vacant house after tenants die
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) said they arrested two people for breaking in and living in a vacant home after the tenants passed away. Police said they responded to a call near 15th and Yale Ave at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The TPD helicopter was circling, catching two people leaving a nearby home through the back door.
news9.com
Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
news9.com
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
news9.com
3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa
Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
news9.com
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
news9.com
Preparations Underway In Tulsa Ahead Of Sunday’s Lunar New Year Celebrations
This year, Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, and the week leading up to it is an exciting time for Asian-owned businesses and the Asian community. At Nam Hai International Market, staff have decorated for the business’ new year celebration. Red and yellow represent good luck and prosperity,...
KOKI FOX 23
Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
news9.com
Tulsa City Closings For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in observance of the holiday, some city services will be suspended. What City Services Will Be Impacted On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?. Tulsa City Hall and other city facilities will be closed in observance of the holiday. Tulsa Parks recreation centers...
