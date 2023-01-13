ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

TCC Nursing Program Class Reaches Largest Enrollment

Tulsa Community College’s nursing program is breaking enrollment records. The school started classes today with its largest number of students. More than 400 students are enrolled in the nursing program at Tulsa Community College. And for more than a fourth of those students, Tuesday, Jan. 17 is their first day of school.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa

Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Closings For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in observance of the holiday, some city services will be suspended. What City Services Will Be Impacted On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?. Tulsa City Hall and other city facilities will be closed in observance of the holiday. Tulsa Parks recreation centers...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy