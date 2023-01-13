For a group that ended up being so staunchly anti-capitalist, the Knife probably would not have been able to exist if at first they did not sell out. “Heartbeats,” the lead-off to their second album Deep Cuts — which came out in Sweden 20 years ago today — is the only song by the Knife that one could really classify as a hit single. First a minor sensation in their home country, “Heartbeats” was covered by the Gothenberg singer-songwriter José González soon after its release. He turned it into a coffeehouse-style acoustic joint that was in turn licensed to Sony to soundtrack an advertisement to promote a line of televisions.

