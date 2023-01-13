Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Mandy, Indiana – “Injury Detail”
The twisty, mind-bending English group Mandy, Indiana made it onto our list of the Best New Bands Of 2021 thanks to their debut … EP. Today, they’re back with “Injury Detail,” their first new single since then — it’s pounding and industrial and chaotic. Per vocalist Valentine Caulfield, it “was inspired by the idea of being trapped in a liminal space, with the guitars creating a seemingly limitless and undefined landscape. The vocals act as a guide to possible salvation, or perhaps something of a more sinister intent.” Watch a video for it below — the band will make their live stateside debut at SXSW later this year.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Stereogum
Bruce Gowers Dead At 82; Directed Iconic Music Videos Including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rock With You,” & “Jack & Diane”
Bruce Gowers, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning director who helmed hundreds of music videos (including Queen’s iconic clip for “Bohemian Rhapsody”) and nine-plus seasons of American Idol, has died. Billboard reports that Gowers died Sunday in Santa Monica of complications from an acute respiratory infection, per an announcement from his family. He was 82.
Stereogum
Truth Club – “It’s Time”
It’s time … for more Truth Club. The North Carolina band showed a whole lot of promise on their 2019 debut album Not An Exit — multiple tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list and they were among the 40 Best New Bands Of 2019.
Stereogum
Steady Holiday – “The Balance”
Next month, Steady Holiday is releasing a new album, Newfound Oxygen, the follow-up to 2021’s Take The Corners Gently. We heard lead single “Can’t Find A Way” back in the fall, and today Dre Babinski is back with another new offering from her new album, the warm and chiming single “The Balance.” “[It’s] is about learning from mistakes, setting boundaries and knowing your limitations,” she said in a statement. “It contains a lot of universal truths that I needed to remind myself of when I wrote it, not necessarily ones I live by. It’s aspirational in that way.” Watch a video for the track below.
Stereogum
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Easy Now”
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a new album, Council Skies, which is due out in June. The album was produced by Gallagher and Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, and it features Johnny Marr on three tracks — including advance single “Pretty Boy,” which came out back in November.
Stereogum
Ivy Share Previously Unavailable Song “Sleeping Late”
Ivy — the ’90s band made up of Andy Chase, Dominique Durand, and the late power-pop master Adam Schlesinger — are reissuing their 1997 album Apartment Life later this year. The release will be accompanied by two songs that were previously unavailable digitally, “Sleeping Late” and “Sweet Mary.” Both tracks were only released physically on the CD single for Apartment Life track “This Is The Day.” Today, they’re sharing “Sleeping Late.”
Stereogum
Deep Cuts Turns 20
For a group that ended up being so staunchly anti-capitalist, the Knife probably would not have been able to exist if at first they did not sell out. “Heartbeats,” the lead-off to their second album Deep Cuts — which came out in Sweden 20 years ago today — is the only song by the Knife that one could really classify as a hit single. First a minor sensation in their home country, “Heartbeats” was covered by the Gothenberg singer-songwriter José González soon after its release. He turned it into a coffeehouse-style acoustic joint that was in turn licensed to Sony to soundtrack an advertisement to promote a line of televisions.
Madonna covers Vanity Fair ‘Icon Issue’ amid 2023 tour announcement
Madonna fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. After announcing her 2023 “Celebration” tour on Instagram, the Queen of Pop was unveiled as the cover star for three different European editions of Vanity Fair. The pop legend, 64, fronts the first-ever “Icon Issue” — a collaboration between the Italian, French and Spanish versions of the glossy — in full Virgin Mary mode, decked out in a gilded Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and vintage veil. Madonna’s two-day cover shoot with photographers Luigi & Iango involved a crew of more than 80 people, was styled by her longtime collaborator B. Åkerlund and saw the superstar...
Ken Follett’s ‘The Armor of Light’ to come out Sept. 26
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization. Viking announced Wednesday that the British author’s “The Armor of Light” will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.
Stereogum
Watch Romy Mash Up Stormzy, Alice Deejay, & Harry Styles In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
The xx’s Romy has spent the past couple years dropping stray singles, most recently “Strong” back in November. She recently was featured on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she performed that track plus the requisite cover that artists usually do when they swing by that studio. Instead of just covering one track, Romy managed to mash-up three different songs: Stormzy’s “FIREBABE,” Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” incorporating a bit of each but mostly focusing on the Stormzy track. Check out the performance below.
Comments / 0