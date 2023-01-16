ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Fast-growing Online Retailer Pink Lily Debuts Beauty Line

By Noor Lobad
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxheL_0kE94WKg00

Can lightning strike twice?

Online clothing retailer Pink Lily aims to find out with the launch of Pink Lily Beauty , a 23-product assortment of multitasking, skin care-infused cheek, lip, eye and brow products priced at $22 or less, debuting March 10.

More from WWD

Pink Lily, which began as an eBay storefront founded by husband-and-wife duo Tori and Chris Gerbig in 2011, has evolved into a $140 million online apparel destination offering a range of clothing, swimwear, shoes and accessories.

“We’ve built this extremely loyal community over the last decade,” said Tori Gerbig, who taps into her Instagram following of over 677,000 users to inform the company’s innovation and next steps, and is also chief executive officer of Pink Lily. “I always take the consumer behind the scenes on my personal platforms to ask, ‘OK, what kind of graphic Ts do you want? What’s missing in swimwear?’ And that sets us apart tremendously from big-box brands.”

And so it was par for the course when consumers’ routine queries regarding the makeup elections of Pink Lily’s models spurred Gerbig to pursue a foray into the beauty business.

“People would be like, ‘That’s a beautiful dress, but what lipstick is she wearing? Or, ‘How is she so tan? What product is she using?’” recalled Gerbig.

In 2021, the brand launched its Pink Lily Luxury Tan tanning mousse, which came in three shades and was met with an enthusiasm that confirmed to Gerbig an expansion beyond apparel could have legs.

“After that, we thought, ‘You know what? Let’s not stop with just tanning, let’s do beauty.’ I wanted to sell lip color, I wanted to sell eye [makeup] — I want the girls to be able to complete the Pink Lily look,” said Gerbig.

Enter Pink Lily Beauty, a collection of vegan, cruelty-free tinted lip oils, highlighting drops, hybrid lipstick and lip liners, dual eye shadow and eyeliner pencils, and brow gel and pencils.

“I’m a mom of three, I have a busy job — I don’t have an hour every single day to throw my makeup on,” said Gerbig, adding that the average Pink Lily consumer is between the ages of 25 and 45, and is likely, too, seeking convenience in their beauty regimen. “I wanted to focus on multiuse products because, less space, less waste, but also — it’s just easy.”

Hyaluronic acid derivative sodium hyaluronate, shea butter, vitamins C and E, meadowfoam seed oil and an array of fruit extracts are among the skin care ingredients included in the line’s formulas, which seek to not only streamline the routine, but boost skin health during wear.

Industry sources expect the line, which ranges from $14 for a brow gel to $22 for the Double Bloom Dual Lipstick & Lip Liner, could do up to $5 million in first-year sales, though Gerbig did not comment on the estimates.

“We’ve grown our apparel business so fast over the years, and we want to scale Pink Lily Beauty, which, between our ambassadors and social media following, we know we can do,” said Gerbig, who has previously worked with influencers like Caitlin Covington on limited-edition collections.

“We have drops lined up throughout 2023 — we’re bringing liquid eye shadows, more for cheeks, a holiday palette; we’re thinking about innovation we want to introduce in 2024 while also releasing shade extensions of our current selection.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Valentino Taps Suga as Brand Ambassador

Valentino has appointed Suga its latest brand ambassador. The much-loved member of the pop BTS boy band joins the company’s ambassadors called Di.Vas, an acronym that stands for Different Values.More from WWDAssouline's 'Valentino Rosso' Coffee Table BookValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli defined Suga as “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.” For his part, Suga said “all individuals have different dreams and values.” He said...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Us Weekly

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2023

Let’s talk beauty! It’s a new year and that means it’s time to refresh your vanities. Give your skin, hair and body some extra love in 2023 by boosting your rotation with the latest buzzed-about products the best brands have to offer.  Practicing self-care, however, can be a daunting task thanks to the many makeup […]
voguebusiness.com

Burberry strengthens C-suite as it plots growth

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd is building out the brand’s C-suite team with two new roles, as he forges ahead with his ambitious growth strategy. Giorgio Belloli — who has spent over a decade in luxury, including in senior positions at...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy