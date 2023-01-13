Gender ideology depends entirely on one question: Is gender dysphoria a legitimate biological disposition, or is it a social contagion?. With a few rare exceptions, almost all of the evidence points to the latter. For example, until very recently, gender dysphoria was considered a rare mental condition that affected mostly young boys. Now, however, 1 in 5 young adolescents say they identify as a gender different than their sex, with young girls making up the majority of those who seek treatment.

