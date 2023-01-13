ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 24

L.T. The Great, #21
2d ago

Escaping liberalism is literally like escaping a CULT. People need help breaking free from the insane amount of indoctrination and ideology they have been brainwashed with. The liberal CULT is very destructive and the aftermath is not easy to recover from. #DivisiveLiberalHateCult

Reply
8
Vaticanus Fidelis
4d ago

Yep, it's easier to change their minds than to change their bodies.

Reply(2)
22
Tom
2d ago

Here in Florida we are working hard to prevent indoctrination. Glad it’s finally being taken seriously.

Reply
14
Related
Washington Examiner

Why the gender lobby is desperately trying to squash detransitioners and their stories

Gender ideology depends entirely on one question: Is gender dysphoria a legitimate biological disposition, or is it a social contagion?. With a few rare exceptions, almost all of the evidence points to the latter. For example, until very recently, gender dysphoria was considered a rare mental condition that affected mostly young boys. Now, however, 1 in 5 young adolescents say they identify as a gender different than their sex, with young girls making up the majority of those who seek treatment.
Washington Examiner

LGBT babies

New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
MANHATTAN, NY
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy