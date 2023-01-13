Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Miss USA turns heads with 33-pound moon costume
In the buildup to Saturday night's 71st annual Miss Universe pageant, contestants participated in preliminary rounds this week to show off their creativity in costumes, and Miss USA stole the show with her larger-than-life space costume. Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, a 28-year-old Texan vying for the Miss Universe crown, stepped...
Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel Shines in NASA-Inspired Outfit With Metallic Boots on Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes Competition
R’bonney Gabriel, the current Miss USA brought the moon and stars to the National Costumes phase of the Miss Universe competition in New Orleans on Jan. 11. Gabriel, who is the first Filipina-American to win the crown in Oct. 2022, chose to showcase her hometown Houston’s space credentials for the competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, her “Woman on the Moon” costume is an ode to NASA’s Artemis missions, which plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in 2024. Gabriel’s costume included a massive moon-shaped crown and a long-sleeve bodysuit that was decorated with glittering stars that...
Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel Takes the Crown in Sparkles Ombre Dress & Platform Heels
Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
After Shakira’s song goes viral, Piqué responds: “This Casio is for life”
After Shakira’s new song -BZRP Music Sessions #53 - has gone viral, Gerard Piqué, president of the Kings League, didn’t hold back and responded: “This Casio is for life.” The former Barcelona soccer player announced the sponsorship of the watch brand for the fantasy tournament that he leads with the ‘streamer’...
Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara Smile As They Head Home From NYC Girls Trip: Photos
Angelina Jolie and her 18-year-old daughter Zahara are heading back home after a fun few days in New York City. The Maleficent actress, 47, and Spelman College student were photographed arriving at JFK Airport ahead of a departing flight on Friday, Jan. 13. They appeared to be in a chipper mood, as both flashed huge smiles as they walked side by side.
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates His 59th Birthday in Floral Lace Dress
Lauren Sanchez was elegantly outfitted to celebrate boyfriend Jeff Bezos’ 59th birthday. The former “Extra” correspondent celebrated Bezos’ birthday with a photo dump on Instagram today, beginning with a portrait where she posed alongside the Amazon founder in a white blouse and sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart,” Sanchez captioned her post. “You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Mandy Rose Saccomanno Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Former WWE star Mandy Rose sat down for a daytime exclusive on “Tamron Hall” just one month after being released from the WWE. Mandy’s shocking firing came after racy images from her FanTime page leaked online. From making $1 million from the risqué content to the possibility of returning to the WWE—Mandy Saccomanno bares all. See what she had to say inside…
Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Baldwin Post Scary California Flooding Clips—'Crazy'
A string of storms has battered the West Coast of the United States since late December.
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
CMT
Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party
Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Upworthy
Dog groomer gives his furry customers fabulous makeovers and the end results are pawtastic
Dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views over the past few years on his transformation videos, which add a unique spin to the standard wash and style grooming regimen. Instead of just doing a simple cut, the San Diego-based expert uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic, vegan dye made just for dogs, to transform his furry clients into zoo animals. I mean, pooches are already cute enough as it is but when you turn them into a literal fuzzy fluff with an ingenious haircut, it is the cutest thing ever. Feitosa's social media accounts are filled with videos of captivating doggy spa days. Here are some of the best ones we found:
Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Got Cozy On Their New Year’s Getaway—See Pics From Their Steamy Mexico Vacation!
Brad Pitt and his new love interest appear to still be going strong! The Babylon actor, 59, and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 30, were just spotted vacationing together in Mexico while ringing in 2023, as seen in paparazzi-snapped photos published by Page Six. Brad Pitt Spotted With Rumored Younger...
Artist recreates Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes 2023 look using a tampon
That’s bloody brilliant. Artist Angelica Hicks whipped up her own miniature version of Heidi Klum’s sequined and feathered dress from the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, using nothing but foil and a tampon painted with purple eyeshadow. The creator showed off her Barbie-sized DIY project on Instagram Thursday, creating a look nearly identical to Klum’s Germanier mini — and earning the supermodel’s stamp of approval. “Wow I love you @angelicahicks and I love your recreation of my @kevingermanier look for @goldenglobes BRAVO,” Klum, 49, captioned her repost of Hicks’ clever clip. “Nice!! Quite relived her scarf wasn’t Red… phew,” one person joked on Hicks’ Instagram...
TODAY.com
J. Crew, Madewell, Amazon and more of the best sales to shop this weekend — over 80% off
There's nothing we love more than a long weekend! Not only does it allow us to spend some extra time with family and friends and sneak in some bonus snoozing time, but it's also a great time to score some deals. From Madewell to Amazon, so many of our favorite...
Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping in Black Trench Coat & Leather Boots With Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in NYC
Angelina Jolie had a shopping spree moment in New York and brought her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt along for the ride. The “Girl, Interrupted” star was photographed yesterday in New York, while dressed in cozy outerwear along with leather boots. All bundled up, Jolie’s look was comprised of a long and quite oversized black wool trench coat. On bottom, Jolie donned gray pleated trousers that offered the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress a baggy fit. Jolie’s breezy outfit was completed with a quilted black YSL bag with gold hardware and matching monogrammed detailing. Keeping it cool, Jolie popped on aviator shades and layered on...
Catherine McNeil Marries Basketball Player Miles Plumlee in a Striking and Risqué Wedding Gown
'I love you, you deserve this moment,' the model's ex-fiancée Ruby Rose said after the Australian model tied the knot Thursday in a New York courthouse wedding Australian model Catherine McNeil is married! On Thursday, McNeil wed basketball player Miles Plumlee in a private New York courthouse ceremony wearing a daring white gown by Monot that celebrated her extensive tattoo collection with peek-a-boo cutouts and a dramatic double slit skirt. The 33-year-old model accessorized the look by wearing a slicked-back ponytail and strappy black heels. With the wedding attire, she opted...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
