Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
iheart.com
Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Talking Marriage
Suspended “Good Morning America” co-anchors- and lovers- Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are ready to prove just how serious their relationship is. RadarOnline reports Robach and Holmes are fast-tracking their divorces from their spouses in order to marry each other. “They’re happy and in love,” says one insider....
iheart.com
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Comments / 0