Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas, Tyrese Hunter travel to Ames in a matchup against No. 12 Iowa State
In the midst of a three-game winning streak and coming off two consecutive comebacks from double-digit deficits, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns are in Ames on Tuesday for a matchup against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones. The game pits Texas guard Tyrese Hunter against his former team months after...
Burnt Orange Nation
Offensive slumps doom No. 7 Texas in 78-67 loss to No. 12 Iowa State
Looking for a resume-boosting road win, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns endured two long stretches without field goals, too much offensive ineptitude to overcome in Ames against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones as the Horns dropped the 78-67 contest at Hilton Colisuem. Texas went the final 7:28 of the...
Look: Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Rankings Update
Arch Manning is no longer the No. 1 overall recruit in the On3 recruiting rankings. Manning slid from the No. 1 prospect in his class to No. 3 in Tuesday's rankings updates. It's a surprising slide, especially this late in the recruiting rankings process. "NEW Texas QB signee Arch ...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas moves up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25
Following an 18-point comeback against the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and a 12-point comeback against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. At 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12, the Horns...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas baseball unranked in D1 Baseball preseason poll
Coming off a season filled with high expectations dashed by two losses to open the College World Series, the Texas Longhorns enter the 2023 season with a significantly reduced profile — the D1 Baseball preseason rankings released on Tuesday do not include the Longhorns among the top 25 teams in college baseball.
Burnt Orange Nation
S JD Coffey is the latest former Texas player to find a landing spot in the NCAA transfer portal
Since the transfer window opened up for the NCAA transfer portal in December, the Texas Longhorns have seen 14 players enter the portal. In the weeks since, 11 players have found new destinations ahead of Wednesday’s window closure, providing perspective on just how valuable other programs around the country consider their talent.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX
January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
atasteofkoko.com
25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin
If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Comments / 0