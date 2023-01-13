ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Offensive slumps doom No. 7 Texas in 78-67 loss to No. 12 Iowa State

Looking for a resume-boosting road win, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns endured two long stretches without field goals, too much offensive ineptitude to overcome in Ames against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones as the Horns dropped the 78-67 contest at Hilton Colisuem. Texas went the final 7:28 of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas moves up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25

Following an 18-point comeback against the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and a 12-point comeback against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. At 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12, the Horns...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas baseball unranked in D1 Baseball preseason poll

Coming off a season filled with high expectations dashed by two losses to open the College World Series, the Texas Longhorns enter the 2023 season with a significantly reduced profile — the D1 Baseball preseason rankings released on Tuesday do not include the Longhorns among the top 25 teams in college baseball.
AUSTIN, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX

January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
GEORGETOWN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin

If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy