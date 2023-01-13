ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

JamBase

Wilco Details Spring Tour 2023 Including Multiple Residencies

Wilco confirmed tour dates set for Spring 2023 in the U.S. The new dates include multiple night runs at The Riviera Theatre in the band’s hometown of Chicago and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The spring trek begins with the Chicago run March 23, 25 and...
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Circles Around The Sun Announce March 2023 Tour Dates

Circles Around The Sun detailed tour dates set for March 2023. The late winter trek will see CATS focusing on the Midwest. The run gets underway on March 8 in Cleveland ahead of a swing through Columbus, Ohio the following evening. CATS will then conduct a two-night run at The Parliament Room at Otus Supply in Ferndale, Michigan March 10 and 11. Next, the band will hit Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 12.
FERNDALE, MI
WGNtv.com

Paws Chicago of the week: Meet Riso!

Brace yourself. This might just be our sweetest boy from Paws Chicago. Meet Riso!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
AccuWeather

Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago

A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
DENVER, CO
Q985

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox4now.com

Chicago tops list of cities with longest traffic delays

People are spending more time stuck in traffic, according to the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard. The report looks at travel delays, collision trends and commuting patterns. Chicago was the worst U.S. city for traffic in 2002— with travelers spending 155 hours stuck in their vehicles, according to the study.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked

CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Water line breaks at The Max in McCook

A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
MCCOOK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North

CHICAGO — Chicago police is investigating the death of man after he fell onto the train tracks at the CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night. Police said the 32-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the 300 block of North Wells Street Brown Line station around 10:22 p.m. and made contact with the […]
CHICAGO, IL

