The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
JamBase
Shed Ahead: Phil Lesh & Friends Announce March 2023 Chicago Concerts
Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh will soon bring his Phil Lesh & Friends ensemble back to Chicago for a two-night stand. The group will perform at new Windy City venue The Salt Shed on March 11 and 12. The lineup for the shows will see Phil on bass joined by...
JamBase
Wilco Details Spring Tour 2023 Including Multiple Residencies
Wilco confirmed tour dates set for Spring 2023 in the U.S. The new dates include multiple night runs at The Riviera Theatre in the band’s hometown of Chicago and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The spring trek begins with the Chicago run March 23, 25 and...
JamBase
Circles Around The Sun Announce March 2023 Tour Dates
Circles Around The Sun detailed tour dates set for March 2023. The late winter trek will see CATS focusing on the Midwest. The run gets underway on March 8 in Cleveland ahead of a swing through Columbus, Ohio the following evening. CATS will then conduct a two-night run at The Parliament Room at Otus Supply in Ferndale, Michigan March 10 and 11. Next, the band will hit Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 12.
WGNtv.com
Paws Chicago of the week: Meet Riso!
Brace yourself. This might just be our sweetest boy from Paws Chicago. Meet Riso!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago
A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
fox4now.com
Chicago tops list of cities with longest traffic delays
People are spending more time stuck in traffic, according to the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard. The report looks at travel delays, collision trends and commuting patterns. Chicago was the worst U.S. city for traffic in 2002— with travelers spending 155 hours stuck in their vehicles, according to the study.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked
CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Water line breaks at The Max in McCook
A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North
CHICAGO — Chicago police is investigating the death of man after he fell onto the train tracks at the CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night. Police said the 32-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the 300 block of North Wells Street Brown Line station around 10:22 p.m. and made contact with the […]
Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side
Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary
'It's a frightening event for the community as well.'
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
