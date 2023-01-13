Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Screaming Females – “Brass Bell”
It’s been nearly five years since Screaming Females’ last recent full-length album, the excellent All At Once. Since then, the New Jersey rock veterans have released a singles collection and Marissa Paternoster has come out with a solo album. Today, the band has announced a new album called...
Stereogum
Truth Club – “It’s Time”
It’s time … for more Truth Club. The North Carolina band showed a whole lot of promise on their 2019 debut album Not An Exit — multiple tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list and they were among the 40 Best New Bands Of 2019.
Stereogum
James Murphy Talks White Noise‘s “New Body Rhumba” And LCD Soundsystem’s Oscar Chances
LCD Soundsystem have a new song, “New Body Rhumba,” featured in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix adaptation of White Noise. “New Body Rhumba” made the Best Original Song shortlist for this year’s Academy Awards, and James Murphy recently talked to IndieWire about its chances to actually get nominated for an Oscar when the final nominees are revealed next week. After joking that he doesn’t actually care whether or not they pick up a nomination, Murphy expanded:
Stereogum
Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”
Nick Cave regularly uses his The Red Hand Files newsletter to sound off on various topics. Most recently, he gave an update on the next Bad Seeds album. Today, he’s offered up some strong thoughts about the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT after someone sent him the lyrics to a song modeled after his own.
Stereogum
Model/Actriz – “Crossing Guard”
Three years ago, the Brooklyn band Model/Actriz (you can’t match thiz) made some noise with “Suntan” and “Damocles,” two tracks that harkened back to the early-’00s dance-punk era. Today, Model/Actriz have unveiled their debut LP Dogsbody, which is set to come out next month, and they’ve dropped the first single.
Stereogum
Lisel – “Immature”
A couple weeks ago, Eliza Bagg announced a new album as Lisel, Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay, and shared the impressively layered lead single “One At A Time.” Today, she’s back with another new song from the album, “Immature,” which comes with a music video directed by Kate Watson-Wallace. “It’s the repetitive movements that only develop minimally, as well as the small, pedestrian, everyday nature of the gestures and set design,” Bagg noted of the video. “Interacting with everyday objects and gestures but in a repetitive way that changes the nature of their meaning.” Watch and listen below.
Stereogum
Band To Watch: The Tubs
In one sense, the Tubs are not a new band. All four members of the London-based Welsh rock group were in Joanna Gruesome, the incendiary noise-pop act that has since splintered into a sprawling network of interconnected projects. But anyone expecting a reprise of Joanna Gruesome’s distortion-blanketed indie should look elsewhere — say, to Ex-Vöid, a band that contains three out of four Tubs plus Joanna Gruesome singer Lan McArdle. Three-fourths of the band are also in the chaotically noisy punk band Sniffany & The Nits. But as the Tubs, they’re following a janglier, more jittery path — one that traces across the decades, from Britain to Oceania and back.
Stereogum
Deep Cuts Turns 20
For a group that ended up being so staunchly anti-capitalist, the Knife probably would not have been able to exist if at first they did not sell out. “Heartbeats,” the lead-off to their second album Deep Cuts — which came out in Sweden 20 years ago today — is the only song by the Knife that one could really classify as a hit single. First a minor sensation in their home country, “Heartbeats” was covered by the Gothenberg singer-songwriter José González soon after its release. He turned it into a coffeehouse-style acoustic joint that was in turn licensed to Sony to soundtrack an advertisement to promote a line of televisions.
Stereogum
B. Cool-Aid – “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” (Feat. V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, & Maurice II)
B. Cool-Aid, the duo made up of Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd., which will be out on March 31. It’s the pair’s first project together under the name since 2019’s Syrup; two tracks, “COO” and “usedtoo,” came out last year. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” a loose five-minute track that features contributions from V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Maurice II. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Softcult – “Dress”
Softcult is the project of Canadian twin siblings Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, who bill their sound as “music for mall goths.” Their upcoming EP see you in the dark is fixated on some dark subjects; prior single “Drain” was all about climate change and corporate greed, while today’s new track “Dress” is about violations of consent. The sonic context for this material is brighter and catchier than you’d expect, putting an ultra-poppy spin on the au courant blend of grunge, shoegaze, et al. “Dress” in particular manages to fit Go Team!-style cheerleader chants and Wet Leg-esque charisma in amidst the majestic layers of guitar. It’s sleek and gorgeous, but the lyric sheet hints at something more harrowing: “It’s a dress, not a yes/ Not a cry for your attention/ A night out with friends/ Headed in the wrong direction.”
Stereogum
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Easy Now”
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a new album, Council Skies, which is due out in June. The album was produced by Gallagher and Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, and it features Johnny Marr on three tracks — including advance single “Pretty Boy,” which came out back in November.
Stereogum
Full Of Hell & Primitive Man – “Rubble Home”
Extremely extreme collaborative albums have been all the rage lately, and now we’ve got another one coming down the pike. Presumably, you will not be surprised to learn that Full Of Hell are involved. Full Of Hell, the adventurous Maryland grinders, are involved. Full Of Hell are always cranking out side-project material or going on extremely extreme collaborative quests; later this month, Sightless Pit, Full Of Hell frontman Dylan Walker’s project with the Body’s Lee Buford, will release their new album Lockstep Bloodwar next week. Not long after that, Full Of Hell will drop a whole new collaborative LP that they made with Denver trio Primitive Man.
Stereogum
Sleaford Mods – “UK Grim”
Sleaford Mods have a new album on the way, UK Grim, the duo’s follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. They started working on it at the UK warehouse JT Soars before finishing it up at the home studio of Andrew Fearn. It includes contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw.
Stereogum
Eluvium – “Vibration Consensus Reality (For Spectral Multiband Resonator)” & “Scatterbrains”
Last fall, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper announced a new Eluvium album, (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality). It won’t be out until May, but Cooper is planning on sharing two tracks a month from it until it’s released. First up was the pair of “Escapement” and “Swift Automatons”; today, he’s offered up two more, “Vibration Consensus Reality (For Spectral Multiband Resonator)” and “Scatterbrains.”
Stereogum
Bruce Gowers Dead At 82; Directed Iconic Music Videos Including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rock With You,” & “Jack & Diane”
Bruce Gowers, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning director who helmed hundreds of music videos (including Queen’s iconic clip for “Bohemian Rhapsody”) and nine-plus seasons of American Idol, has died. Billboard reports that Gowers died Sunday in Santa Monica of complications from an acute respiratory infection, per an announcement from his family. He was 82.
Stereogum
Yaeji – “For Granted”
The producer Yaeji has been putting out music for nearly a decade now — she’s released many singles, some EPs, and, in 2020, she shared a full-length mixtape called WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Now, she’s ready to put out her debut album. It’s called With A Hammer, and its cover art shows her wielding a large hammer, which per a press release actually has a name: Hammer Lee.
Stereogum
CMAT – “Mayday”
Last year, the Irish musician Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson — who puts out music under her initials CMAT — released her debut full-length If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, a charming collection of pop-rock songs that garnered the musician a vocal contingent of fans, particularly among the Stereogum commentariat. Today, Thompson has dropped a new single, “Mayday,” which she describes as “a very sexy song about climate change.” CMAT elaborated:
Stereogum
NNAMDÏ – “Sudafed”
Last year, the Chicago musician NNAMDÏ released his first album for Secretly Canadian, Please Have A Seat. He’s expanding on it a bit with a deluxe edition that’ll be out next month featuring three new tracks that were written around the same time. Today, he’s sharing one of those, a track called “Sudafed.” He says it’s “a song about being at your wits end and how sometimes it makes you react in ways you don’t want to and aren’t proud of. It’s about hitting rock bottom and vowing to yourself to never get there again.”
Stereogum
Watch Tony Hawk Join Goldfinger For Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Song “Superman”
Tony Hawk joined Goldfinger on-stage over the weekend at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, CA to perform “Superman,” the band’s song that was made famous thanks to its inclusion on the soundtrack for the game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. A couple years ago, Goldfinger leader...
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Belt Out A Random-Ass Cover Of The Offspring’s “Come Out And Play”
Look, I’m sorry, I have no idea what’s going on here. Kelly Clarkson covers a different song on her daytime talk show every day, and those covers have included a generous handful of alt-rock gems from the ’80s and ’90s. Last week, though, I noted that Clarkson had mostly stayed away from the world of pop-punk. Clarkson broke that embargo when she sang her version of Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” But now Kelly Clarkson is covering the Offspring? The Smash-era Offspring, at that? Is Kelly Clarkson a punk now?
