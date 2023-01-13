Read full article on original website
‘Smarter’ Money Movement Helps B2B Firms Hedge FX Risk, Improve Cash Flow
For midmarket B2B firms, intelligent decision-making about how, and when, to move money is more challenging than ever. Patrick Gauthier, CEO of B2B FinTech Convera, told Karen Webster that as companies navigate supply chain pressures, inflation and rising interest rates — not to mention a pandemic and geopolitical tensions — currency volatility has become a fact of everyday life.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
LVMH Tops $430B Market Cap
LVMH’s share price rose to over 800 euros on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The fashion and luxury goods group, which is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, briefly traded at over 800 euros (roughly $863) a share, boosting the company’s market capitalization to 400 billion euros ($431.5 billion) for the first time, Reuters reported.
Business Insider
4 ways to pay for the climate crisis, according to Al Gore and other leaders at Davos
Right now, $1.50 is invested in renewable energy for every $1 invested in fossil fuels. That must be $9 to reach our climate goals, experts say.
Dock Launches Platform Offering Financial Services in Latin America
Dock has launched a platform that helps companies offer financial services to customers in Latin America. The new Dock One cloud-based platform enables companies to add new businesses to their operations and expand to countries throughout Latin America through a single application programming interface (API), Dock said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Google, Sony, Oracle to NRF: You Can’t Spell Retail Without ‘A-I’
Officially it’s called Retail’s Big Show, but NRF 2023 was also about Retail’s Big Tech. As in, the retail industry’s increasing embrace of Big Tech and the scores of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions being showcased at the just-wrapped annual National Retail Federation convention in New York aimed at solving myriad problems that are currently plaguing the business.
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs
Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
Hong Kong police arrest six for selling ‘seditious’ book at lunar new year fair
Police in Hong Kong have raided a lunar new year shopping fair and arrested six people for selling a “seditious” book related to the 2019 anti-government protests in a move critics say has spread “terror” just days before the celebrations. National security officers accused three men...
N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries
The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
Robinhood Debuts Sherwood Media to Cover Finance News
Trading platform Robinhood is getting deeper into the news business. The company, which has long offered the financial newsletter Snacks, said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it had formed Sherwood Media, a subsidiary that “will be a home for news and information about the markets, economics, business, technology, and the culture of money.”
Portugal’s Bison Bank, Sygnum Launch Fully-Regulated B2B Crypto Offering
Portuguese regulators have granted the country’s first central bank-issued crypto license to Bison Bank. That’s according to a company press release published Tuesday (Jan. 17) announcing the news and a new partnership with Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, which calls itself the world’s first digital asset bank. The...
Chaser Launches API to Ease Integration of AR Management Tools
Chaser has launched an application programming interface (API) for its accounts receivable (AR) management tools. With the new Chaser API, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can integrate Chaser’s AR management tools with their enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) or accounting system, Chaser Chief Technology Officer Pedro Sampaio wrote in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) blog post.
Why Mastering the Restaurant Carry-Out Menu Is the Key to Voice AI’s Future
Voice AI is smartening up to fulfill the promise of life without keyboards. Many of us have marveled at the dumbness of answers that, say, Siri often responds with, but voice AI has reached an inflection point where its natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities are catching up fast to human speech. Listen for it at a restaurant near you soon.
Travelex Teams With Kayak to Help Streamline Digital-First Travel
Foreign exchange brand Travelex has teamed with travel site Kayak to help consumers plan trips. “Through the partnership, Travelex customers can now search for flights, stays and rental cars within the refreshed Travelex Money app, enabling them to plan their trip and manage their funds for it, all in one place,” the companies said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Monday (Jan. 16).
Small Grocers Demand Hands-on Tech Service in Absence of IT Department
For tech providers to win the loyalty of small grocers, they need to get involved. In an interview with PYMNTS, Dave Capaldo, director of IT at Massachusetts grocer Previte’s Marketplace, which has two locations, laid out the difference between the technology needs of smaller grocers and those of major brands.
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
6 in 10 Grocers Say Self-Service Key to Shopper Loyalty
Grocers are noticing that, to win shoppers’ loyalty, they have to offer self-service checkout options. Grocers continue to add self-checkout capabilities. Last month, grocery chain Weis Markets, which operates about 200 stores across seven East Coast states, announced that it was implementing Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera platform chainwide in a move to improve self-checkout capabilities, along with other point-of-sale (POS) upgrades.
