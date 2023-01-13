ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siuecougars.com

Central Michigan Upends SIUE 26-11

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Colton McKiernan won his team-leading 17th match of the season Sunday but it was enough as SIUE dropped a road dual match at Central Michigan 26-11. McKiernan, who hails from nearby Richmond, Michigan, bested Bryan Caves 4-0 in the final match of the day. McKiernan, the top-ranked wrestler in the Mid-American Conference at heavyweight, improved his season record to 17-3. "It was nice to have Colton back in the lineup,' said SIUE Head CoachJeremy Spates. "He's from right down the street here so he had some family in attendance."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy