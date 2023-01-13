MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Colton McKiernan won his team-leading 17th match of the season Sunday but it was enough as SIUE dropped a road dual match at Central Michigan 26-11. McKiernan, who hails from nearby Richmond, Michigan, bested Bryan Caves 4-0 in the final match of the day. McKiernan, the top-ranked wrestler in the Mid-American Conference at heavyweight, improved his season record to 17-3. "It was nice to have Colton back in the lineup,' said SIUE Head CoachJeremy Spates. "He's from right down the street here so he had some family in attendance."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO