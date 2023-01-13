Buy a Brightline ticket, book an Uber under new partnership deal

Brightline is teaming with the ride share service Uber to provide car services from downtown train stations to local urban destinations. Susan Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Brightline offers the fastest train rides in South Florida. And now the intercity train service believes a new hookup with Uber will help move passengers to and from the railroad’s five stations faster.

The two companies announced a partnership Friday that will enable passengers to book an Uber ride using Brightline’s app or website while they’re also buying their train tickets.

The new service started immediately.

The railroad, which serves the downtowns of Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton , West Palm Beach. Aventura and Miami, says Uber is the latest addition to its Brightline+ service, which includes airport shuttles, event shuttles and electric golf carts.

Nearly one-third of company’s customers use Brightline+, the company said.

“It is critical to our guest experience that access to our stations is convenient and seamless,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a prepared statement. “This partnership meets our guests’ preferences and demands by unlocking an online fleet of vehicles to provide a door-to-door service when using Brightline.”

The partnership represents the first time Uber has linked directly to an intercity higher-speed rail service in the United States, Brightline said.

“Through this partnership with Brightline, Uber continues our work in complementing mass transportation and expanding transportation access in South Florida,” said Dmitriy Vanchugov, Head of Partnerships for Transit, Uber. “By making Uber easily available to Brightline users, we can together bridge first- and last-mile gaps and bring shared mobility options under one roof, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.”

Uber drivers already have been serving Brightline stations in South Florida. But the difference is that passengers “can add private or shared Uber rides when booking a train ticket all within the Brightline app or website.”

One-stop booking

According to the company, it works this way:

The cost of the rides, which vary, “will be charged as an extra at the time of booking your train ticket.”

“Premium” customers, who pay higher fares, will receive complementary rides within a 5-mile radius of each station. The fee will be reduced to zero at the end of the purchasing process for rides within that 5-mile radius.

“Smart” customers can add a ride to and from the station for a fee — without distance restrictions. Fares include an option to add Uber to the ticket “and avoid peak pricing by reserving ahead.”

The fixed-route and EV shuttles that are part of Brightline+ will continue to offer walkup rides at the stations including transportation to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, as well as to destinations in Miami Beach from the rail line’s MiamiCentral station.