Seattle, WA

Seattle Parks and Recreation Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closures

By Rachel Schulkin
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED:

  • Community centers
  • Teen life centers
  • Environmental learning centers
  • Indoor swimming pools
  • Small craft centers
  • Citywide Lifelong Recreation & Specialized Programs

These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:

  • Boat ramps
  • Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses
  • Amy Yee Tennis Center
  • Parks

