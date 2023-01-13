The Battle of Kettle Creek was fought between the United States of America and Great Britain on February 14, 1779, at Kettle Creek, in Wilkes County, Georgia, during the American Revolutionary War. Colonel John Boyd, a Loyalist, worked his way through the backcountry of North Carolina and South Carolina. Along the way, he gathered Loyalists who were willing to fight for the British. Marching to Augusta, Georgia, he was harassed by Patriot forces that gathered along the way. After Boyd clashed with Patriot militia forces at Vann’s Creek, he crossed over into Georgia. Unknown to Boyd, Colonel Andrew Pickens was moving in to engage him, in an effort to keep him from making it to Augusta. On the morning of the 14th, Boyd and his men were on the march when they stopped near Kettle Creek long enough for Pickens and his men to move in. Boyd and his men took positions on a hill. The Patriots were divided into three columns, but two of them were bogged down trying to pass through swamps. The column led by Pickens advanced on the hill, however, the Loyalists had the advantage of the high ground, and they controlled the battlefield. After intense fighting carried on for maybe an hour and a half, Boyd was shot and fell, mortally wounded. Seeing him fall, his men scattered and moved south. The Loyalists suffered heavy casualties and the Patriots captured around 75 men. Although it was a small battle, it was an important victory for the American forces in the South. Not only were Pickens and his men outnumbered, but a good number of the Loyalists who escaped abandoned the war effort.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO