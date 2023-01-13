Read full article on original website
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in North Carolina
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in North Carolina. The roots of the Carolina Gold Rush can be found in a young boy’s decision to skip Sunday school. Conrad Reed was twelve years old in 1799 when he decided to skip stones in Little Meadow Creek, North Carolina rather sit in class.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Native American dog remains revealed they were eaten by early settlers
Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement, was hope for colonists in the New World. Although they thought the New World was the land of milk and honey, the situation was contrary. Furthermore, a study led by the University of Iowa seems to prove that. As USA Today reported, researchers stated...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Unexplained Mysteries-Mysterious Sailing Stones of Death Valley
The mysterious sailing stones of Racetrack Playa, a dry lake in California, are huge rocks that move mysteriously across the ground leaving a smooth trail behind them. Hundreds of these sailing stones have been observed over the years by many people and even captured on film. The movement is still not fully understood and remains one of nature's unsolved mysteries.
Appalachian Urban Legend Tells of Nocturnal “Moon Eyed” People
Some believe they now live hidden underground.
The Most Violent Civil War Battles
The U.S. has fought wars ever since its founding – since before its founding, really, since it took a war for us to win our independence from Britain and establish the nation in the first place. But of all those conflicts, the Civil War took the highest toll. From 1861 to 1865, the brutal internecine […]
The Battle of Kettle Creek, a Critical Patriot Victory in Georgia
The Battle of Kettle Creek was fought between the United States of America and Great Britain on February 14, 1779, at Kettle Creek, in Wilkes County, Georgia, during the American Revolutionary War. Colonel John Boyd, a Loyalist, worked his way through the backcountry of North Carolina and South Carolina. Along the way, he gathered Loyalists who were willing to fight for the British. Marching to Augusta, Georgia, he was harassed by Patriot forces that gathered along the way. After Boyd clashed with Patriot militia forces at Vann’s Creek, he crossed over into Georgia. Unknown to Boyd, Colonel Andrew Pickens was moving in to engage him, in an effort to keep him from making it to Augusta. On the morning of the 14th, Boyd and his men were on the march when they stopped near Kettle Creek long enough for Pickens and his men to move in. Boyd and his men took positions on a hill. The Patriots were divided into three columns, but two of them were bogged down trying to pass through swamps. The column led by Pickens advanced on the hill, however, the Loyalists had the advantage of the high ground, and they controlled the battlefield. After intense fighting carried on for maybe an hour and a half, Boyd was shot and fell, mortally wounded. Seeing him fall, his men scattered and moved south. The Loyalists suffered heavy casualties and the Patriots captured around 75 men. Although it was a small battle, it was an important victory for the American forces in the South. Not only were Pickens and his men outnumbered, but a good number of the Loyalists who escaped abandoned the war effort.
Are California Reservoirs Filling Up?
The recent heavy rainfall across the state has helped the water levels of many reservoirs recover, but some are still lower than average for this time of year.
How to End the Hunting Season with a Bang
The last flights of woodcock were trickling through the Wisconsin north country, the flaming brilliance of a few weeks earlier having faded to somber gray. My friends had pulled out at first light, leaving me to do a “soft” close on our hunting cabin. Sometime after Thanksgiving, we’d reconvene to drain the pipes, shut off the propane, and close it down for the season. Geese were moving ahead of a brisk northwest wind, and bands of dark clouds scudded low. One minute, the landscape would be thrown into shadow as volleys of snow rattled down; the next minute, the brightness of the sky would be blinding.
Young Wyoming Police Officer Restores ’57 Chevy Cruiser
It’s always great to see more members of the rising generation get involved in the classic car hobby, like Dood Jaussaud of Thermopolis Police in Wyoming. The 22-year-old had a vision to restore a 1957 Chevy Bel Air four-door into a fully functional police cruiser, a goal he recently achieved after three years of hard work. The result is nothing short of spectacular.
The First Civilizations Of North America
North America is home to some of the earliest known human civilizations. Evidence of these early farming villages has been discovered through various sites and later excavations. The Clovis culture, which was first discovered in New Mexico, is one of the oldest cultures in North America and dates back to roughly 13,000 years ago. This culture is believed to be associated with the first civilizations in both North and South America. Additionally, evidence revealed by archeological findings along the Mississippi River suggests that these early civilizations were more complex than previously thought.
America’s biggest museums fail to return Native American human remains
As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Jaden Rashada update: 5-star wants out of Florida, per reports
Five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed a request to be released from his National Letter of Intent to Florida, according to multiple reports. Florida is expected to grant the player his release, allowing Rashada to enroll at another school and be eligible to play as a true freshman in the ...
Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster… Then Do the Unthinkable
Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster... Then Do the Unthinkable. The term ‘river monster’ is used a lot but this particular creature truly lives up the description. Not only is she huge, but she also looks like an animal from prehistoric times. Here we join an enthusiastic fisherman, and his guide Ceelow the hooker, fishing in the Trinity River at Dallas, Texas with a huge fish head as bait and with hooks pointing in opposite directions. They cast the bait and it lands in the water with a resounding splash! Their aim is to catch flathead catfish but something much bigger makes an appearance!
CT archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a massive midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Ill. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
Lincolns secretary of state
When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
Junkyard Gem: 1962 Studebaker Champ Spaceside
With a wagon-building history stretching back to the middle 1700s, the Studebaker Corporation began building gasoline-engine-powered delivery trucks starting in 1911. The company thrived through World War II—helping to win the war for the Allies in the process—and for a few years after, but then struggled when GM, Ford and Chrysler began to crush smaller American manufacturers with their increasingly sophisticated (yet affordable) products. Still, the storied company from South Bend, Ind., wasn't giving up on the pickup market, even as the walls closed in, so a new generation of Studebaker pickups hit showrooms for the 1960 model year. This was the Champ, and I've found one of these trucks in a northeastern Colorado self-service boneyard.
