Apple TV+ released a new trailer for its upcoming series Shrinking (above) ahead of its premiere on January 27. Shrinking follows a motley crew of characters dealing with grief and sadness through comedy, led by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Written and executive produced by Jason Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. “It is a...

15 MINUTES AGO