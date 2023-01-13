Read full article on original website
Hello Tomorrow!: Billy Crudup Hawks Lunar Timeshares in Trailer for Retro-Futuristic Apple TV+ Dramedy
Billy Crudup encourages regular folk to say hello to tomorrow by investing in a home on the moon, in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s…. Hello Tomorrow!.. which was unveiled on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Set to premiere Friday, Feb. 17 (with weekly releases through April 7), Hello Tomorrow! takes place in a retro-future world and centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as Jack, a salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers…...
‘Shrinking’: Cast & EPs On Tackling Sadness Through Comedy In Apple Series
Apple TV+ released a new trailer for its upcoming series Shrinking (above) ahead of its premiere on January 27. Shrinking follows a motley crew of characters dealing with grief and sadness through comedy, led by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Written and executive produced by Jason Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. “It is a...
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
