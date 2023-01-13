Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bojangles partners with brewery to produce ‘Hard Sweet Tea’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have partnered to brew a new beverage — Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The two Carolina-born brands have joined forces to produce the drink for Bo’s fans 21 and older. “This collaboration is something sweet,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Element by Westin hotel coming to Mayfaire Town Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new hotel is coming to Mayfaire in Wilmington. CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group have announced plans to develop a 139-room Element by Westin on International Drive. The 83,000-square-foot hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market. “CBL’s strategy is to bring...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking vendor, Otto Connect
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A week after approving paid parking in Oak Island, Town Council has officially approved the contract with vendor Otto Connect. The vendor will go before the council next month to review guidelines, enforcement and final details. Once everything is ironed out, paid parking will...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County commissioners unanimously approve changes to animal ordinance
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an updated animal ordinance at its meeting on Tue., Jan. 17. Among the changes are the establishment of minimum outdoor standards of shelter for animals and new rules on tethering. The ordinance establishes that “Minimum outdoor...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County hiring mental health/substance abuse specialist with opioid settlement funds
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is getting millions of dollars in opioid settlement money and Brunswick County is deciding how to spend its portion of the funds. On Tuesday night, the board of commissioners voted to spend the $ 13.6 million in settlement funds on evidence-based, high-impact...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering free diabetes education classes
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you or someone you know has or is at risk of getting diabetes, a local nonprofit is offering education classes. Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is continuing its focus and dedication to community health and regional outreach by giving a free weekly diabetes education class, beginning on January 19th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland highway work
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road construction has been taking place around Leland for the last several months. The NCDOT has provided an update on the progress of the projects. Resurfacing work on US 17 and US 74 is mostly complete. The temporary lines will eventually be redone with high visibility paint.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents enjoy day off at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–With Monday being a federal holiday, lots of people were out enjoying the day off. Long Leaf Park in Wilmington was a popular spot this afternoon. Lots of people walking, with or without pets, playing basketball, tennis or volleyball. There were also plenty of kids making the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County presents The Healing Place
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington facility that has been in the works for seven years officially opened its doors on Tuesday. New Hanover County officials cut the ribbon for its brand-new facility, “The Healing Place”, during a special ceremony Tuesday morning. The facility will help those fighting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family utilizes MLK Day of service, donate 300 ‘Snack Packs’ to NourishNC
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country, meaning a day of service for many who look to continue King’s legacy. A local family spent the day packing and delivering ‘Snack Packs’ to NourishNC. According to the organization, this is...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southport, North Carolina
Places to visit in Southport, NC. Southport, North Carolina, is a fantastic destination that offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the area’s Civil War history and beautiful landmarks like the Franklin Square Gallery and Fort Anderson. In addition, plenty of outdoor activities are available, from boating on the Intracoastal Waterway to fishing off the nearby beaches.
rew-online.com
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Medication Disposal event being held in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — If you have unused or expired medications around the house, you’ll soon have a place to dispose of it. American Legion Post 503 is hosting a medication disposal drive on February 9th in Calabash. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m....
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
WECT
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW holding COVID vaccine event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to be high around the holidays, there’s a new push to get people boosted against the latest variants. The UNCW Student Health Center is offering free COVID-19 boosters for anyone who wants one, as long as you’re 16 or older.
Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
