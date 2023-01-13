Read full article on original website
Tragedy in Lafayette Parish as a Rayne Man Dies in a Crash
A man from Rayne died after a crash on Louisiana Highway 719 (Riceland Road) in Lafayette Parish.
St. Landry deputies searching for missing man
James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Copper Crowne Equestrian Center, which is located at 5180 La. 182 in Opelousas.
Train hits 18-wheeler at Verot School Rd. near Hwy. 90
A train collided with an 18-wheeler at a railroad crossing at E. Verot School Rd. and Hwy. 90.
New Iberia man killed in crash on South Lewis Street
A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on South Lewis Street, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Authorities searching for 61-year-old man last seen in Opelousas
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 61-year-old man.
One killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Early Morning Shooting on Guilbeau Rd in Lafayette Leaves One Injured
An early morning shooting in Lafayette left one person injured and it also included an officer-involved shooting as one of the suspects was being apprehended.
Opelousas man indicted in October slaying
Easton Shelvin Jr. was indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder.
VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police
Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.
theadvocate.com
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette
One person was injured early Monday morning in Lafayette near Johnston & Guilbeau Roads. Officials telling KATC, just after midnight, Lafayette Police were called with a report of shots fired.
New Iberia man dies in crash
The man's pick-up hit a utility pole then overturned in a drainage ditch. He couldn't get out of the truck, troopers say.
Lafayette police officer shoots suspect after chase in Guilbeau Rd. shooting
Following a shooting on Guilbeau Rd., police found one victim at the scene.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity. Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Off-road vehicle driver dies after early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., on January 15, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle on Louisiana Highway 719 (Riceland Rd)
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
Bishop Stanley Sinegal says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation.
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
