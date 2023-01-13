ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.

Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity. Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).
LAKE CHARLES, LA

