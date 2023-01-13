Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
You told us: Here's what Samsung should do with the S24 Plus
Roughly 56% of respondents want to see the Galaxy S24 Plus and other Plus variants in the future. A South Korean news outlet recently reported that Samsung might get rid of the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024, leaving us with the base model and Ultra variant. Well-known journalists and leakers have since countered these claims, asserting that Samsung is indeed offering the S24 Plus next year.
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 Ultra specs blowout leaves little to the imagination
From battery details to the screen and more, here's what you need to know. Apparent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs have appeared online via a trusted news outlet. The specs also point to a storage upgrade for the cheapest model. A trusted news outlet posted a comprehensive rundown of Galaxy...
Android Authority
This Galaxy S23, S23 Plus leak gives us all the specs worth knowing
From storage options to charging details and more, there's plenty to go through. A ton of Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus features have appeared online. This includes a comprehensive spec sheet and other details. We’ve seen loads of Galaxy S23 series leaks over the last few months, covering everything from...
Android Authority
What will the Samsung Galaxy S23 price be?
We're not expecting a dramatic departure from the Galaxy S22 prices. Here's why. Despite the buzz around the handsets themselves, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price isn’t drawing huge speculation. Unlike many other aspects of the upcoming flagship devices, we haven’t had many leaks or announcements hinting at what the prices may be. And yet, we’re confident that they won’t change radically from the previous generation.
Android Authority
Experience the Galaxy S23 before anyone else at these global locations
As usual, the list is filled with big cities, but they are spread out all around the globe. Samsung will have experiences set up to celebrate the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch. These physical event spaces will allow you to try out the Galaxy S23 before anyone else. The experiences open...
Android Authority
Samsung opens up its self-repair program to the Galaxy S22 series and PCs
Owners will be to get repair kits starting today. Samsung is expanding its self-repair program. The program now offers genuine parts for the Galaxy S22 family and PCs. Users will be able to start purchasing repair kits starting today. Have you already cracked the screen on your Galaxy S22 device?...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 Google's "Grogu" tracker
Plus a Pixel Fold dummy model, Galaxy S23 cases, The Last of Us podcast, and online curses. 🥶 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! Yesterday was Blue Monday, officially the most depressing day of the year — and we had snow in Scotland which still hasn’t melted. Luckily today’s a bit cheerier as it’s Terrific Tuesday (ok, so that’s not official, but I’m going with it).
Android Authority
Upcoming Moto G phones leak: In for a downgrade?
The Moto G52 and G72 offered faster charging and OLED screens, unlike these newly leaked devices. The Motorola Moto G53 and G73 have leaked online. These devices look like a downgrade in some ways compared to the G52 and G72. The Moto G series of smartphones aren’t the most spectacular...
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 series could see big price hike, but don't jump to conclusions yet
We hope this rumor is wrong, but stranger things have happened. A leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices could be higher than in previous years. The leak is based on Australian pricing, which appears to be increasing. Leaked pricing isn’t super reliable, especially in other countries, so take this...
Android Authority
Samsung details what could be the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
The mysterious 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor is now official. Samsung has announced the new ISOCELL HP2 200MP camera sensor. The company says the sensor has entered mass production. It could be the widely expected 200MP shooter on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has finally lifted the veil from its long-rumored...
Android Authority
Apple won the battle, but Samsung won the war in 2022
Apple came out on top in Q4 2022, but Samsung was the top brand for 2022 as a whole. Apple was the number one smartphone brand for Q4 2022, according to Canalys. Samsung took the top spot for 2022 as a whole, though. It seemed like a rather tough year...
Android Authority
Here's your first look at official Galaxy S23 cases
The Galaxy S23 line will include silicone cases, Smart-View cases, clear cases, and many more. Official pictures of the Galaxy S23 cases have leaked. Samsung is expected to offer the typical Smart-View, clear, and silicone cases. Additional stand cases and military-grade rugged cases are also coming. After outing the official...
Android Authority
Galaxy Watch emergency and SOS features: What you need to know
Be prepared by activating the Galaxy Watch's emergency and SOS features. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 pack plenty of emergency features for those who seek danger and adventure or may require constant care and monitoring. Consider doing it today if you haven’t yet set up these features, and if you need help, read on for everything you need to know about Galaxy Watch SOS and emergency features.
Android Authority
I'm so fed up with streaming platforms that I'm going back to physical DVDs
It's time to set sail for calmer waters. $60 a month or $720 a year. That’s roughly how much it costs to subscribe to the big five TV streaming services and listen to music without ads on Spotify. And that’s just at the basic level; if you’re in family plan territory, it’s easy to spend at least another 50% on top of that. No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of money spent to end up staring at a screen and asking yourself: “Why can’t I find anything good to watch?”
Android Authority
Exynos beats the Snapdragon for ray tracing performance
Samsung's Exynos 2200 comes out ahead of the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Smartphone ray tracing is in its early stages, but with supported silicon expected to be onboard virtually all 2023 flagship smartphones, it’s soon to be a notable factor when gauging high-end performance. Especially for those who are into the latest and greatest mobile games.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S23 needs to better compete with the Pixel 7
The Pixel 7 earned critical praise thanks to its $600 price tag, and it's time Samsung took notice. Samsung is still the top premium brand in the Android smartphone space, with the company dominating the $400 and higher Android phone segment according to Counterpoint Research. This is at least partially due to the flagship Galaxy S series, and we can see why they’re so popular.
Android Authority
How to add or remove a watermark in a PowerPoint presentation
Stamp your slides with a personalized watermark. Watermarks are a way to add a touch of professionalism and uniformity to your content. For example, you can add your logo as a watermark on a YouTube video to let people know that you created and uploaded it. In a PowerPoint presentation, you can watermark your slides with text or images. Let’s review how to add a watermark to PowerPoint slides.
Android Authority
Apple reveals new Macs, including a $600 Mac Mini
Apple is bringing refreshed Macbook Pro models, but the new Mac Mini seems to deliver a ton of bang for your buck. Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro models and a Mac Mini. The MacBook Pro models come with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, while the Mac Mini...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📽️ The big streaming platform problem, solved?
A modern problem requires a 2000s solution, what on earth is a NOTAM, and how to get better sleep. 😵 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. Are you getting into the swing of 2023 yet? Honestly, I just wrote 2022 about three times before realizing my mistake. Nevertheless, today’s main story will take you back to the 2000s when life and media consumption were simpler.
Android Authority
Pixel Fold dummy reveals 'accurate' dimensions, hinge-design, and more
The Pixel Fold is apparently wider and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We’ve already seen leaked renders of the so-called Google Pixel Fold. Now, YouTuber Dave2D has obtained what looks like a dummy model of the phone, supposedly made for case manufacturers. While there’s no hardware in the case model, the YouTuber’s been told it’s dimensional accurate. This means that the camera positioning, hinge design, bezels, etc, are the same on the dummy as on the actual Pixel Fold.
Comments / 0