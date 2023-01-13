ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4GPV_0kE8xD6C00

(The Hill) – Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps.

The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the price of the performance model by $9,000. The more expensive Model Y saw its price drop by roughly $13,000.

The cost of Teslas and most EVs skyrocketed throughout the pandemic as supply chain snags made it difficult for automakers to produce enough vehicles to meet demand.

But consumers are slowing down their spending, and most Americans can no longer afford EVs, which reached an average price of $66,000 last year, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said that Tesla’s price drop is aimed at boosting demand and taking even more market share from its competitors, which have slowly been catching up to Tesla.

“This is a clear shot across the bow at European automakers and US stalwarts (GM and Ford) that Tesla is not going to play nice in the sandbox with an EV price war now underway,” Ives said.

Tesla’s price drops are timed around the rollout of new EV tax credits.

The cuts will allow Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 Performance vehicles to qualify for the EV tax credit, which only applies to cars that cost less than $55,000.

What are the cheapest Teslas?

Consumers will be able to claim a $7,500 tax credit if they purchase their Tesla before March, when the federal government will implement requirements around EV component sourcing that will cut the tax credit in half for Tesla vehicles.

Tesla’s price cuts also come after the automaker fell short of its delivery goal in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tesla raised its prices several times in recent years amid huge demand and a limited supply of vehicles stemming from the shortage of semiconductors.

Over the summer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concern that prices were becoming “embarrassingly high” and could price customers out of the market.

“You can’t kind of just raise prices to some arbitrarily high level because you pass the affordability boundary and then the demand falls off a cliff,” Musk said on an earnings call in July.

Cars are finally becoming cheaper after multiple years of soaring prices. The price of new vehicles fell 0.1 percent in December, while used car prices slipped 2.5 percent, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
torquenews.com

Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?

Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy