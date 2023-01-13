Read full article on original website
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed PermanentlyMadocCleveland, OH
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Denzel Ward
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job
According to a report, the Cleveland Browns have found their next defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite Coach
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a season of shame, especially after trading for DeShaun Watson by giving up first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus a 2023 third-round pick, and 2022 plus 2024 fourth-round picks. Upon completion of the deal, the Cleveland Browns also signed DeShaun Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
Ryan Wilson Mock Draft: Bears Trade Back To No. 4, Still Land Jalen Carter
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the Bears trading back to No. 4 and still landing Jalen Carter in Ryan's mock draft.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
247Sports
College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25
College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
NBC Sports
Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff
Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan commends Cleveland Browns for 'smart hire' of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND — The Browns have found their man at defensive coordinator. Jim Schwartz is coming back to Cleveland. Now, I say that because he actually started here in Cleveland under Bill Belichick back in the early '90s, a long time ago, when Hall & Oates were popular. But anyway,...
247Sports
2024 DL Francis Brewu talks Iowa State offer
Columbus (Ohio) Thomas Worthington junior defensive lineman Francis Brewu has received three offers this week, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Iowa State to add to his existing offer from Ohio. "It means everything," the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Brewu said. "There was a lot of stressful nights where I was wondering if l...
Pitt Panthers football recruiting: latest offers to 2024, 2025, and 2026 prospects
The Pitt Panthers football staff sent out several offers to prospects on Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the prospects who received offers. Javier Etheridge: Etheridge was offered by Pitt on Jan. 17. His other offers are from Akron and Central Michigan. He is a 5-foot-11, 156-pound athlete that plays both cornerback and wide receiver. According to one of his Twitter posts, Etheridge caught 45 passes for 705 yards and scored nine total touchdowns in 11 games this past season. Defensively, he made 55 total tackles (58 solo) intercepted two passes, and broke up five passes.
Browns make it official, Jim Schwartz replaces Joe Woods as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns have named their new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods. After conducting interviews with Brian Flores, Dennard Wilson, Jim Schwartz, and Sean Desai, the Browns have opted to hire Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. The former head coach of the Detroit Lions has won a Super...
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP42. | Quote The Raven, YOU LOST!!!
Aaron, Ed, and Jeff discuss the Bengals win against the Ravens, rehash the Bearcats wins over ECU and SMU, and wonder why Phil Castellini was allowed to speak at the Rosie Reds luncheon.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
2023 offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean considering four down the stretch
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has been verbally committed to West Virginia since late November, but he decided not to end his recruitment during the early signing period. The 2023 offensive tackle recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Evans wanted to take a look at three other college options. "I took an official visit to...
How much does Kevin Stefanski’s longterm future impact the Browns defensive coordinator hire? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and the interview process is moving along as the search stretches into its second week. We have a two-part Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and in Monday’s Part One, Mary Kay answers questions about the defensive coordinator search. What impact does Deshaun Watson have on the search? Will Kevin Stefanski’s longterm outlook have an impact on whether someone takes the job or not? What are the priorities for the new defensive coordinator?
247Sports
