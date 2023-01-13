–The City of Algona has received another large gift to support their effort to renovate Central Park. According to a release from the city, the Morwens Kiwanis Club has stepped up with a $25,000 donation to be used in the redevelopment project, which will include a new splashpad, shelter/shade structure, walking loop and sidewalks within the park itself. The city is looking to put bids out for the splashpad this spring, with the hope the work can be done by late fall.

