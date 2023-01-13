Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Monday’s Area Scoreboard: Algona Girls Wrestling Places 5th at E-Hawk Invite
Harley Tobin placed 3rd (100-100) Regan Nicholson placed 3rd (120-125 C) Abbe Gorham placed 3rd (125-130 B) Reese Taylor placed 2nd (105-105) Jenna Stohr placed 2nd (115-120 B) Savannah Steven placed 2nd (120-125 A) Estrella Santiz placed 2nd (120-125 B) Gretchen Gorham placed 2nd (170-170) Makayla Erpelding placed 1st (110-110...
algonaradio.com
Riley Scharper – Adel formerly Forest City
Funeral Service for 28 year old Riley Scharper, of Adel and formerly Forest City, will be held Saturday, at 11am, at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Visitation is Friday, from 4-7pm, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Adel.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
algonaradio.com
Clay County Fair CEO Named New Leader of the Iowa State Fair
The leader of the Clay County Fair in Spencer is the next leader of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will take over in early March to replace Gary Slater, who announced in October that he was retiring after leading the State Fair since 2001. Parsons is familiar with the...
algonaradio.com
KCGS to Host Monthly Discussion Groups
–The Kossuth County Genealogical Society will host the first of what they plan on being monthly discussion groups Thursday at the Algona Public Library. Jean Kramer with the Genealogical Society tells KLGA News this is something they have been trying to get going for a while now. Kramer says they...
algonaradio.com
Morwens Make Contribution to Splash Pad Project
–The City of Algona has received another large gift to support their effort to renovate Central Park. According to a release from the city, the Morwens Kiwanis Club has stepped up with a $25,000 donation to be used in the redevelopment project, which will include a new splashpad, shelter/shade structure, walking loop and sidewalks within the park itself. The city is looking to put bids out for the splashpad this spring, with the hope the work can be done by late fall.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
kiwaradio.com
New documentary on Iowa’s Music Man to premiere next month
Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
