Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Most Buffalo
The most news. The most fun. Most Buffalo, hosted by WGRZ’s Kate Welshofer and Maria Genero.
Fire at vacant Busti Ave home, in Buffalo
Fire investigators estimate the damage to a vacant Busti Avenue at $200,000. An adjacent home was damaged in the fire.
Celebration of life for Gerry Rising
BUFFALO, N.Y. — How do we weigh a man's life?. Some say it's through wealth or fame, but that seems rather superficial. Perhaps the truest measure of a man is the legacy he leaves. Gerry Rising, scholar, author, and environmentalist, left the earth this past December, but the gifts he shared in life will continue for generations to come. Sally Cunningham, Horticulturist, and author, describes his character.
Nun stops attempted burglary in progress
Thieves tried burglarizing Response to Love Center in Buffalo, Saturday morning. A nun heard a noise and went outside to investigate, ending up stopping burglars.
TSA: Increase in guns detected at airport security checkpoints
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the number of guns detected at TSA checkpoints at upstate New York airports increased in 2022. In the upstate region, TSA officers stopped 23 handguns at security checkpoints in 2022, and increase from 21 discovered in 2021. In each instance,...
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
Buffalo beats Bowling Green 100-71
AMHERST, N.Y. — Zid Powell scored 27 points to help Buffalo defeat Bowling Green 100-71 on Tuesday night. Powell had 10 rebounds for the Bulls (9-9, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Curtis Jones added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.
11th Annual MLK Day of National Service
YOU CAN DROP OFF canned AND non-perishable goods at the contactless drive-thru at Hamburg High School. It's running until 1 this afternoon.
College basketball roundup: Buffalo men fall, women soar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesse Zarzuela's 29 points helped Central Michigan defeat the Buffalo men's basketball team 87-78 in overtime on Saturday night. Zarzuela was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 21 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 10 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Brian Taylor recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.
Dinkins scores 18, Canisius defeats Siena 66-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tre Dinkins had 18 points in Canisius' 66-62 win against Siena on Sunday in men's basketball action. Dinkins also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Maslennikov added 14 points and had six rebounds. TJ Gadsden finished with 11 points.
Gardner scores 31 points, hits winner, as Marist defeats Niagara
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Patrick Gardner scored 31 points, the last basket a jumper from the left corner with 6.8 seconds left, as Marist beat Niagara 66-64 in men's basketball action on Sunday. Niagara missed a 3-pointer with a couple seconds left. Gardner shot 11 for 16 (2 for 6...
