FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska in talks with former Husker receiver Zavier Betts about potential return
Nebraska is in talks with former standout receiver Zavier Betts about a return to the football team. The possibility of an NU comeback — perhaps even likelihood — was confirmed to The World-Herald by two sources with knowledge of the situation. Momentum picked up considerably since Betts entered the transfer portal Jan. 3, when a source said the Bellevue West graduate was not on NU’s radar at that time.
North Platte Telegraph
In program with rich history, Nebraska wrestler Labriola eyes a Husker first
The Nebraska wrestling room is filled with historical reminders of the program's 100-win club, All-Americans and, of course, national title winners. When Nebraska's 174-pounder Mikey Labriola’s story comes to a close, he may have a category of his own. With four All-American honors under his belt, Labriola could be...
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
North Platte Telegraph
A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska likely to get visit from 2023 D-lineman from California after late offer
A Nebraska offer to a defensive lineman from one of the best high-school teams in the country is likely to produce an official visit this week. The Huskers extended a tender to 2023 three-star prospect Sua Lefotu on Saturday evening. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of Bellflower, California, backed off a four-month pledge to Washington in November and is taking his recruitment the distance ahead of the Feb. 1 traditional signing period.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
North Platte Telegraph
Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue
Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's second-half push comes up short as No. 3 Ohio State claims 76-67 win
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 25 points, including a trio of three three-pointers, to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 76-67 win against the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes keep rolling with an 18-0 record. Ohio State is a pretty complete team —...
North Platte Telegraph
Offensive tackle Walter Rouse drops Nebraska, flips to Oklahoma
LINCOLN - The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away - sometimes with the same player in the span of three days. Walter Rouse, the Stanford offensive tackle who committed to Nebraska on Wednesday, flipped to Oklahoma by Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder said this week that NU would "shock the world" in 2023. By the weekend, he'd pulled a shocker himself.
North Platte Telegraph
25 prospects to watch as Nebraska builds its 2024 recruiting class
From Ainsworth to Arizona and from Iowa to IMG Academy in Florida, the Nebraska coaching staff has a star-studded list of 2024 prospects it intends to pursue. After the bulk of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class was built in the span of a month, the start of 2024’s open contact period kicks off a long and potentially fruitful recruiting process for the Huskers.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 16 Nebraska rides fast start to down No. 12 Minnesota in wrestling dual
No. 16 Nebraska won four of the first five matches as the Huskers went on to earn a 21-9 win over No. 12 Minnesota Friday night at the Devaney Center. Liam Cronin, ranked No. 10 at 125 pounds, opened the dual on the right foot for the Huskers with an 11-6 win over fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten Patrick McKee. Cronin recorded four takedowns in the final two periods in recording his 10th straight victory.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $140,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, eighteen; White Balls: nine, fifteen) (three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2. (thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
North Platte Telegraph
NPPD will study possible use of ‘small modular nuclear reactors’
Nebraska Public Power District is preparing to study possible locations that could host “small modular nuclear reactors” for future power generation. The Columbus-based district received a grant Jan. 6 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds, NPPD said in a Friday press release.
