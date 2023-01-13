ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach

By LUKE MULLIN Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Whitney Lauenstein leaves Husker volleyball team

Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has now decided to step aside from playing college volleyball. The Nebraska volleyball junior-to-be doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to "focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska football

LINCOLN - The man who scored Nebraska's first touchdown of the 2022 season has rejoined the team for winter workouts in 2023. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who entered the transfer portal in October, withdrew his name and will take part in spring camp, a program source confirmed Monday. He left the team having caught five passes for 120 yards, primarily in the season-opening loss to Northwestern. NU removed Garcia-Castaneda from its 2022 roster - a sign of a complete break with the program.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Key Nebraska player returning to program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers received a boost Monday as one of the program’s top players has changed course and elected to remove his name from the transfer portal. Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who played in four games for the Cornhuskers this past season, has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal. On3 Sports revealed news of Garcia-Castaneda’s intentions to return to Lincoln late Monday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Liam Cronin earns Big Ten wrestler of the week award

Nebraska's Liam Cronin is the Big Ten wrestler of the week after he defeated two 125-pounders ranked in the top five nationally over the weekend. Cronin, ranked third, defeated Minnesota's No. 4-ranked Patrick McKee 11-6 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. By Sunday, he was celebrating again, this time after an 11-1 major decision against No. 3 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room

Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Three takes on Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder:. Sherman is the latest part in a pass rush rebuild. NU lost its top three pass rushers - Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor - in the offseason, and added Sherman, Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior college signee Kai Wallin to the room as replacements. It's wishful thinking to imagine the new three can equal the 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that Garrett, Mathis and Tannor produced, but they provide needed competition for returning pass rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop

(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $50,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
