Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Upcoming official visits, Nebraska coaches on the road, new 2024 offers
From going after 2023 prospects late in their process to speaking with up-and-coming 2025 targets at the start of their recruiting journeys, the Nebraska football coaching staff is staying busy during the open contact period. In particular, Nebraska is expected to host a trio of 2023 targets for official visits...
North Platte Telegraph
Whitney Lauenstein leaves Husker volleyball team
Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has now decided to step aside from playing college volleyball. The Nebraska volleyball junior-to-be doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to "focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women search for offensive consistency amid three-point struggles
As the Nebraska women’s basketball team attempts to grind out enough wins over the next seven weeks to earn a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament, it will be important to find a little more offense. Coach Amy Williams would like to make plenty of three-pointers, but the Huskers...
North Platte Telegraph
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska football
LINCOLN - The man who scored Nebraska's first touchdown of the 2022 season has rejoined the team for winter workouts in 2023. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who entered the transfer portal in October, withdrew his name and will take part in spring camp, a program source confirmed Monday. He left the team having caught five passes for 120 yards, primarily in the season-opening loss to Northwestern. NU removed Garcia-Castaneda from its 2022 roster - a sign of a complete break with the program.
thecomeback.com
Key Nebraska player returning to program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers received a boost Monday as one of the program’s top players has changed course and elected to remove his name from the transfer portal. Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who played in four games for the Cornhuskers this past season, has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal. On3 Sports revealed news of Garcia-Castaneda’s intentions to return to Lincoln late Monday morning.
klkntv.com
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Liam Cronin earns Big Ten wrestler of the week award
Nebraska's Liam Cronin is the Big Ten wrestler of the week after he defeated two 125-pounders ranked in the top five nationally over the weekend. Cronin, ranked third, defeated Minnesota's No. 4-ranked Patrick McKee 11-6 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. By Sunday, he was celebrating again, this time after an 11-1 major decision against No. 3 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
North Platte Telegraph
A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder:. Sherman is the latest part in a pass rush rebuild. NU lost its top three pass rushers - Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor - in the offseason, and added Sherman, Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior college signee Kai Wallin to the room as replacements. It's wishful thinking to imagine the new three can equal the 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that Garrett, Mathis and Tannor produced, but they provide needed competition for returning pass rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.
Nebraska Football: CJ Stroud could be key to a Huskers B1G West title
The Nebraska football team doesn’t play Ohio State next year. Because of that, it’s possible some Husker fans haven’t been paying attention to what’s going down in Columbus these days. In particular, they may not have been paying attention to the fact that CJ Stroud might stick around and forego the NFL Draft this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nebraska Football: Meeting Matt Rhule's Unconventional Coaching Staff
Matt Rhule's first staff as the Cornhuskers' head coach is diverse when it comes to backgrounds and experience.
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
kmaland.com
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $50,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
kfornow.com
Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
Comments / 0