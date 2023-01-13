Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Iowa Lakes S.A.I.L Classes Set to Begin
–Iowa Lakes Community College is once again offering a couple of classes this semester aimed at non-traditional students. Teresa Ball is a Career Pathway Navigator at Iowa Lakes, and she tells KLGA News they offer a pair of different options for their SAIL Classes. Ball says they offer courses twice...
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 62-60 Win over Iowa State
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) is now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this...
algonaradio.com
Riley Scharper – Adel formerly Forest City
Funeral Service for 28 year old Riley Scharper, of Adel and formerly Forest City, will be held Saturday, at 11am, at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Visitation is Friday, from 4-7pm, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Adel.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
nwestiowa.com
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
algonaradio.com
Morwens Make Contribution to Splash Pad Project
–The City of Algona has received another large gift to support their effort to renovate Central Park. According to a release from the city, the Morwens Kiwanis Club has stepped up with a $25,000 donation to be used in the redevelopment project, which will include a new splashpad, shelter/shade structure, walking loop and sidewalks within the park itself. The city is looking to put bids out for the splashpad this spring, with the hope the work can be done by late fall.
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
kiwaradio.com
New documentary on Iowa’s Music Man to premiere next month
Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
yourfortdodge.com
Local Musicians Play Bedside Concert for Humboldt Woman in Hospice Care
The call was made to local musician Jesse Wilson yesterday to see if he could help a Humboldt woman in Hospice care with a bucket list request. Within a couple hours Jesse had gotten ahold of his friend and fellow musician Scott Kirkhart and the two made the trip to Penny Poutre’s bedside for a special country music concert.
algonaradio.com
Cylinder Man Charged Following Weekend Incident
–The report of a disturbance over the weekend in Palo Alto County resulted in multiple charges being filed against a Cylinder man. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a residence on 4th Street in Cylinder just after 1 AM on Saturday, January 7th. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and eventually arrested 47-year-old Richard Scott, charging him with Domestic Abuse Assault-while Displaying or Using a Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor and Simple Assault.
KIMT
Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet. Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators...
