FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs restaurants offering deals this Valentine’s Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Planning ahead never hurt anyone, especially when it comes to holidays like Valentine’s Day. This year, several restaurants are preparing specials dedicated to the day of romance. Even eateries that aren’t dedicating specific menus for Valentine’s Day are expected to offer a good date opportunity.
Colorado Springs Utilities offers safety tips ahead of winter storms
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first of multiple winter storms over the next week is set to move into Colorado Tuesday night, bringing with it a wide range of snowfall amounts for different parts of the state. KRDO meteorologists are predicting 2 - 5 inches of snow for the...
Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue. The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.
WEATHER ALERT: Spotty snow showers linger across Monument, Black Forest & Palmer Divide
TODAY: Cloudy and cold with temps in the 20's and 30's. Spotty snow showers will linger across Monument, Black Forest and the Palmer Divide (heavy at times) through the afternoon. Off and on snow bands also possible along the Arkansas river valley through the evening. EXTENDED: Partial clearing Wed night...
Winter weather Tuesday night and Wednesday
Sunny and mild today... but winter weather returns Tuesday night and Wednesday. TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low-20s. EXTENDED: Winter weather returns for Tuesday...
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Dangerous pressure ridges, unstable ice conditions reported at Eleven Mile State Park
LAKE GEORGE, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning anglers of potentially life-threatening ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park, just west of Florissant. According to CPW, the popular fishing spot is experiencing unprecedented and dangerous pressure ridges. The department first announced the dangerous conditions on Jan 13.
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
D20 discussing changing school start and end times for different student age groups
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Thursday, the Academy School District 20 school board is slated to discuss a proposal for new school start and end times. According to the school board agenda, a subcommittee under the District Calendar Review Task Force has been analyzing research on start and end times for "each level of schools."
City officials look into renaming a major road in Pueblo after Martin Luther King Jr.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colorado People's (NAACP) Pueblo branch proposed renaming Pueblo Blvd. after civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. The Pueblo City Council gave the initial green light to the idea of renaming a street in Pueblo. However, local leaders haven't...
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
Applications open for Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office scholarship award
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As it does every year, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is making an investment in Pueblo's youth. The application period is now open for the office's annual scholarship award. One student will be chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Any student is eligible. The scholarship...
Police search for suspect after victim attacked by ‘unknown suspect’ in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after someone was assaulted by an "unknown suspect" in Southeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday at 1:58 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of S. Circle Dr. on reports of an assault in progress. At...
Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
Colorado Springs Police recover stolen property while searching for wanted suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While arresting a wanted suspect, police uncovered stolen property, vehicles, and evidence of fraud. Monday at 10:37 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd. to contact a wanted suspect, identified as Adam VanMeter. At the scene, officers found a stolen trailer in the driveway.
Canon City police attempting to identify theft suspects from multiple crimes
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three theft suspects involved in three different crimes. According to the CCPD, the man seen above is a suspect in a reported theft of money from the Hampton Inn in Canon City on New Year's Eve.
