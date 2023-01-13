ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

KRDO

Colorado Springs restaurants offering deals this Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Planning ahead never hurt anyone, especially when it comes to holidays like Valentine’s Day. This year, several restaurants are preparing specials dedicated to the day of romance. Even eateries that aren’t dedicating specific menus for Valentine’s Day are expected to offer a good date opportunity.
KRDO

Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue. The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.
KRDO

Winter weather Tuesday night and Wednesday

Sunny and mild today... but winter weather returns Tuesday night and Wednesday. TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low-20s. EXTENDED: Winter weather returns for Tuesday...
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
KRDO

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
KRDO

Applications open for Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office scholarship award

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As it does every year, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is making an investment in Pueblo's youth. The application period is now open for the office's annual scholarship award. One student will be chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Any student is eligible. The scholarship...
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police recover stolen property while searching for wanted suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While arresting a wanted suspect, police uncovered stolen property, vehicles, and evidence of fraud. Monday at 10:37 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd. to contact a wanted suspect, identified as Adam VanMeter. At the scene, officers found a stolen trailer in the driveway.
