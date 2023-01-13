Over the past few years, almost every restaurant has had to figure out a way to offer at least some version of takeout and delivery food, but that does not mean that everyone has mastered the craft. There are definitely certain kinds of food that can work well after a few minutes of sitting in to-go containers, like Filipino or Indian food, and sometimes restaurants do a nice job of preparing dishes so they can be thoughtfully reheated without changing the integrity of the flavors. It’s no easy task to sort through the middling takeout options, though, so best to leave it to the professionals. Here now are 15 restaurants that have basically perfected takeout and delivery in Los Angeles.

