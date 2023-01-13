Montana's hopes of winning a Big Sky regular-season title might have just disappeared along with their vanishing offense Monday in Cheney, Washington. The Grizzlies were outscored 7-0 in the final 2:07 after tying the game at 57 in a 64-57 loss to Eastern Washington. It's the second time in three games they were limited to 57 points, their fewest in seven conference games. They went into the night averaging 73.5 points in league play.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO