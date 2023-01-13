Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz run into buzzsaw in hot-shooting Eastern Washington
MISSOULA — Jaydia Martin banked in a 3-ball and smiled as she hustled back on defense. It was midway through the second period and the Eastern Washington sophomore was on fire, leaving the Montana defense in a quandary with her uncanny consistency. Her 9-for-12 shooting sparked the Eagles to a 23-point halftime lead and the Lady Griz never recovered in an 87-60 loss Thursday night in front of 2,241 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
406mtsports.com
Idaho men start fast, hold off Montana State for first Big Sky win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
406mtsports.com
Darian White reaches 1,500 career points in Montana State's win over Idaho
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team lacked energy and defensive discipline in its first game of the Big Sky slate at Idaho on Dec. 29. The Vandals took advantage by hitting a dozen 3-pointers in a 19-point victory. In the rematch on Monday at Worthington Arena,...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies' Big Sky title hopes take major hit with loss at Eastern Washington
Montana's hopes of winning a Big Sky regular-season title might have just disappeared along with their vanishing offense Monday in Cheney, Washington. The Grizzlies were outscored 7-0 in the final 2:07 after tying the game at 57 in a 64-57 loss to Eastern Washington. It's the second time in three games they were limited to 57 points, their fewest in seven conference games. They went into the night averaging 73.5 points in league play.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis team falls to Gonzaga and Seattle to wrap up road trip
The Montana women's tennis team went winless on its three-match road trip to Washington to open the season 0-3 after falling to Gonzaga on Saturday and Seattle University on Sunday. The Grizzlies picked up a win at No. 2 doubles against Gonzaga Saturday but were overpowered in singles, losing the...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection
BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
