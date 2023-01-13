Read full article on original website
S&P 500 poised to snap four-day rally as Dow sinks
U.S. stocks edged lower in late trading as concern over the outlook for corporate earnings weighed on risk sentiment while investors assessed the path for policy tightening. The S&P 500 headed for its first decline in five days after struggling for direction throughout the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, dropping 1%, with financials weighing on the gauge of blue chips. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, up for a seventh day, taking a cue from declines in policy sensitive short-dated Treasury yields.
Earnings Previews: Ericsson, Netflix, Regions Financial, Schlumberger
Here is a look at what to expect when Netflix, Schlumberger and these others post their latest quarterly results.
Oil's advance takes a breather
Oil fell for the first time in eight sessions as traders took stock of the outlook for worldwide demand, with China's reopening delivering a lift while other parts of the global economy slow. West Texas Intermediate fell below $79 a barrel after rallying more than 8% last week. China ditched...
Goldman expenses surge as firm sets aside more for compensation
Goldman Sachs Group posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter compensation costs of $3.8 billion were 16% higher than in the same period last year, though that gauge dropped on a full-year basis. That indicates the bank's leadership was too conservative with its set-aside for pay in the first nine months of 2022. Managers will still have to deliver a tough bonus message to its bankers and traders this week.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
Citi, BofA lead Wall Street banks funding fossil-fuel expansion
Citigroup and Bank of America have done more to support the expansion of fossil-fuel companies than any other lenders claiming to target net-zero financed emissions, according to a new analysis comparing industry pledges to action. The Wall Street firms, which joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance when it was founded...
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers as job cuts in tech sector continue
Microsoft is cutting almost 5% of its workforce in response to what the tech giant calls 'macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.'
Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech
An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
3 Steps to Consolidating Credit Card Debt in the New Year
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. A new year is a time for resolution-making, and in 2023 you may be especially determined to get control of your finances. For many, that means eliminating high-interest credit card debt. Credit card balances were up 15% in the third quarter of 2022...
API offers three pillars to strengthen already-strong energy industry
America’s energy industry is strong heading into 2023, with oil and natural gas production rising and emissions falling as natural gas increasingly replaces coal in generating electricity. “But the state could be stronger,” said Mike Sommers, president and chief executive officer of the American Petroleum Institute, during the association’s...
4 ways to pay for the climate crisis, according to Al Gore and other leaders at Davos
Right now, $1.50 is invested in renewable energy for every $1 invested in fossil fuels. That must be $9 to reach our climate goals, experts say.
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
Mexico seeks to tame tortilla prices by putting 50% tariff on white corn exports
Mexico introduced a temporary 50% tariff on exports of white corn used in basic food as it seeks to contain a spike in the price of tortillas, one of the country's staples. The duty, which will be in place through June 30, seeks to guarantee that local production remains in the country and that white corn prices stabilize, according to the decree signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and published Monday. Imports of the grain used for human consumption will be exempted of tariffs.
This Week: United Airlines, Procter & Gamble, PPG results
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. United Airlines reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the Chicago-based carrier will report a third quarter of profitable growth, after suffering nine straight quarters of losses. United is forecast to have made $2.11 a share last quarter, compared to a $1.60-a-share loss a year ago. United shares are up over 35% since it reported its third-quarter results in October.
How the World Bank can help save the planet
The World Bank is set to wield huge influence over how the energy transition is financed, potentially dwarfing the promised efforts of Wall Street giants like JPMorgan Chase or BlackRock to help eliminate emissions. In fact, without the World Bank and other so-called multilateral development banks (MDBs), the dollars sitting...
Brazilian retailer Americanas sinks deeper with accusation of fraud
Americanas shares sank further after the Brazilian retailer, whose main backers include billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, obtained a decision that paves the way for a potential bankruptcy filing, sparking a legal reaction from creditors that accuse the company of fraud. The Rio de Janeiro-based firm said on Friday a local...
