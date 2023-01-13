It’s no secret that the NFC East has emerged as arguably the best division in the NFL this season, after being historically bad in recent years. Now, here we are in the playoffs, and the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are squaring off in the playoffs this Saturday for an NFC East showdown. It’s pretty impressive, considering the Eagles barely made it into the playoffs last year, and the Giants were arguably the worst team in the NFL last […] The post Zach Bryan Says He’ll Drop “Dawns” If The Eagles Beat The Giants On Saturday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO