Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed PermanentlyMadocCleveland, OH
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
247Sports
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
247Sports
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
247Sports
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/18: Schwartz Gets the Gig, Media Approval, and Preordained Idiocy
The much-anticipated puffs of smoke emerged from Berea yesterday, conveniently as I was preoccupied so that I wasn’t available to pounce on the news. Fortunately, though, the OBR team was ready and leaped into the action like the finely tuned machine they are. Props to the gang for hitting the ground running as the news of Jim Schwartz being named Defensive Coordinator broke. Hopefully, you were happy with our coverage yesterday on our front page and on the free and premium forums.
Zach Bryan Says He’ll Drop “Dawns” If The Eagles Beat The Giants On Saturday
It’s no secret that the NFC East has emerged as arguably the best division in the NFL this season, after being historically bad in recent years. Now, here we are in the playoffs, and the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are squaring off in the playoffs this Saturday for an NFC East showdown. It’s pretty impressive, considering the Eagles barely made it into the playoffs last year, and the Giants were arguably the worst team in the NFL last […] The post Zach Bryan Says He’ll Drop “Dawns” If The Eagles Beat The Giants On Saturday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
247Sports
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP42. | Quote The Raven, YOU LOST!!!
Aaron, Ed, and Jeff discuss the Bengals win against the Ravens, rehash the Bearcats wins over ECU and SMU, and wonder why Phil Castellini was allowed to speak at the Rosie Reds luncheon.
Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday
The former Saints coach recently confirmed he would be speaking to three teams.
BM5: Buckeyes land transfer QB | Which second-year players need to step up in 2023?
It is a short and sweet version of the show as we touch on many pertinent topics. Ohio State landed transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State on Tuesday, which came out of the blue. What does this mean for the Buckeyes' QB room? Is Gebbia just a depth piece behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown?
Action News Jax
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns found their new defensive coordinator after hiring Jim Schwartz, the team announced Wednesday. Schwartz is a long-time defensive coach who spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans following a five-year stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He also was the head coach for the Detroit Lions for five seasons from 2009-13.
247Sports
College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25
College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
247Sports
WVU names their offensive coordinator
Morgantown, W.Va. (Jan. 16, 2023) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has named current assistant coach Chad Scott as the program’s new offensive coordinator. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity. I have coached with him for 13 years, and I...
