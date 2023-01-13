Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for all-time Celtics record
Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in Monday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets and broke a Boston Celtics all-time record in the process. It was Tatum's fifth career regular-season 50-point game. The 24-year-old passed the legendary Larry Bird for the most in C's history. No other Celtic has more than one such performance.
NBC Sports
Why Draymond laments Warriors losing GP2, Porter after title
Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, Draymond Green still ponders how things would have been different had Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. remained with the Warriors. Speaking with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "K[NO]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith" podcast, Green shared his thoughts on Golden State losing Payton and Porter in free agency this past offseason.
Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night. The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49%) from 3-point range. Grayson Allen added 25 points, hitting four of...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers pick up another tight win over Lakers
The Sixers have opened their West Coast trip with two wins by a total of two points. They followed up their victory Saturday over the Jazz by eking out a 113-112 win Sunday night over the Lakers. Instead of calling a timeout after a missed Joel Embiid jumper, Lakers head...
BREAKING: NC State to host Notre Dame in home opener
NC State will start its 2023 home schedule with a matchup against Notre Dame— a program that just wrapped up a 9-4 record after a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl and will likely begin the fall as a top-25 team. This was the most likely scenario for the first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year, as The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter detailed last week.
NBC Sports
Watch LeBron become second player ever to reach 38,000 points
LOS ANGELES — Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been in this rarified air. On a 20-foot straight-on jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter, LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 points. That bucket leaves LeBron just 387 points shy of the once...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma
Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
NBC Sports
Steph, Warriors explain grand significance of White House visit
WASHINGTON DC -- To understand the significance of the White House visit for the Warriors, you have to start with the holiday before -- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. These occasions on back-to-back days had the Warriors feeling empowered about what they can accomplish with their platform. “That definitely amplified...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Hornets broadcast goes crazy over Tatum's final 3-pointer
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum completely took over Monday afternoon's road game against the Charlotte Hornets with 18 fourth-quarter points in a 130-118 win. Tatum had 48 points in the final minute of the game and wanted to hit the 50-point mark. He dribbled down the left sideline, stopped at the 3-point line, pump faked LaMelo Ball into the air and nailed a 3-pointer to reach 51 points.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors suffer ugly road loss to Bulls
The Warriors once again took a step back on the road in a frustrating 132-118 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. After dominating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at the Alamodome, the Warriors reverted back to their sloppiness away from Chase Center. Right from the start, they put themselves in a major hole by not taking care of the ball and playing lousy defense. The Warriors came roaring back in the second quarter, but a corner wasn't turned.
NBC Sports
Brown humorously grabs camera, shouts out Jones' 'fly' shoe game
When Mike Brown isn't coaching the Kings hard and taking a look at the fine details of the game, he gives props to whatever catches his eye. Before the Kings' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at AT&T Center, Brown gave special mention to NBC Sports California's Kings broadcaster Mark Jones and the shoes he was wearing.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards
Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
NBC Sports
Steph gifts Biden, Dubs fan Harris jerseys during DC visit
One day after the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards, Golden State returned to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship. Visiting for the first time since Feb. 4, 2016, guard Steph Curry and the rest of Golden State's contingent came bearing gifts for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
