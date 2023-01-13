Read full article on original website
O Summer, Where Art Though? Top 5 Montana Summer Things We Miss
Can we all just agree that Montana in the summer is possibly the best place to be? For a short few months, it's an outdoor person's paradise. Much like Superman, my powers are derived directly from Earth's yellow sun. Without it, I can't function or fight crime. Not that I did before, but now if I wanted to I couldn't. You get the point.
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
Alt 95.7
Bears with bird flu? It’s happened in Montana
It seems like bears and "bird flu" are two completely different compass points in the Montana wildlife world. But now, biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are confirming that three grizzlies in Northwest Montana died from the avian flu last fall. The report comes after the experts finished analyzing...
Girl Scout Cookies Come Later in Montana & Wyoming, but Worth the Wait
In Montana and Wyoming this time of the year, waiting can seem like it takes forever. We're not talking about the wait for the snow to vanish, although that will tax your patience. It's the wait for this year's batch of Girl Scout cookies to go on sale. That's because the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's cookie program starts a little later than the rest of the country.
Sick of Clouds and Fog? Here’s Why Western Montana is So Cloudy
If you're tired of the cloudy, and frequently foggy weather this winter you can blame the geography of Western Montana. It's a scenario many new arrivals might find upsetting, after seeing all the pictures of "bluebird days" in the winter before moving here. And National Weather Service forecasters say conditions like these make forecasting tough too.
Montana, Not Cleaning Up After Your Dog Should Be Taboo
Walking in the winter in Montana is an activity that is beneficial not only for your physical health, but your mental well being too. I got up off the couch over the weekend and took a walk along one of the many trails we have in our wonderful state. Normally I would have our dog with us, but he is recovering from surgery and it will be a while before he's on the trails with us again. Maybe because he wasn't with us, and I wasn't having to chase him around, I noticed a lot more dog poop on the trails this time.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
8 Exclusive Montana Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2023
It's the start of a new year, and it's a great time to start planning all of your summer adventures. Here are a few events in Montana that you don't want to miss this year. Montana is full of fun unique events that you can't find anywhere else in the world. You can experience a lot of different things without leaving the state. There have already been a lot of events announced for 2023 in Montana, and there's more to come.
Breaking Stigma Can Be Powerful Helping With Montana Issue
Suicide in Montana is a difficult topic to discuss, but it is an issue that needs to be talked about. There is help. Last year the federal government activated a three digit suicide help line that is available to anyone by dialing 988. It is available 24 hours a day with trained counselors that can help. If you, or someone you know is having a hard time and needs someone to talk to, please reach out by calling 988.
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Meat Hearts and Cards Make the Perfect Valentine for Montana Men
Not to send you into a panic or anything, but Valentine's Day is coming soon. You may want to start thinking about what to get your special someone for the most romantic day of the year. Sure you can wait until the last few days prior to the holiday and pay through-the-roof prices on flowers or chocolate. Or you can take advantage of some unique gift ideas that are sure to impress.
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical
Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
Montana Pro Rodeo Sees Largest Turnout in a Decade
It may have been the weather. It might have been the fans wanting to turn out in force after all the COVID interruptions. Whatever the reason, the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls this past weekend drew the biggest crowd in a decade. And the hometown fans were blessed to see a hometown cowboy walk away with some of the biggest attention.
So-Called Influencers: Keep Your ‘Pranks’ Out of Montana
Before you just assume I'm some stuffed-shirt dweeb with no sense of humor, let me clarify that I love shows like 'Impractical Jokers' and, showing my age here, 'The Jamie Kennedy Experiment.' When done by true professionals, pranks can be a hilarious form of entertainment. What the amateurs don't get is, there's a line. It's a line that TikTokers, YouTubers and other so-called influencers too often cross.
The Best Montana-Made Hot Sauce Surprisingly Announces Business is For Sale
I will never forget my first encounter with Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce. It was an unexpected trip to "flavor town." It was 2014 and I had recently put up some used baby gear on Facebook Marketplace. Simple things like a highchair, some "tummy time toys", a swing, etc. I had a person reach out to me interested in snagging some of the gear for his newborn. We arranged to meet at my apartment. When the guy showed up, he had a cardboard box under his arm. We started negotiating the prices of the items I had, and he asked me "Do you like hot sauce?" I immediately looked at him like "DUH! What do you got?" That is when he opened the box and presented me with my first bottle of Haba Haba Dime Sauce. I sampled the sauce and I swear I could see colors brighter. It blew my mind. I immediately went back to negotiating how many bottles of the hot sauce he would be willing to trade... That was the night I met the owner of Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
