radio7media.com
Gary Lee Wright
Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
radio7media.com
William E. Coleman III
William E. "Bill" Coleman, III, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg in the presence of his beloved wife Janis. He had prostate cancer for the past few years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Coleman, Jr....
radio7media.com
Jamie Dee Suddarth
Jamie Dee Suddarth of Goodspring, TN departed this world on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born in Greeneville, TN on October 28th, 1959 to J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, and was 63 years old. Jamie grew up in Gallatin, TN. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth,...
radio7media.com
Rickey Shaddix
Rickey Lynn Shaddix, age 63, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, January 08, 2023. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired lineworker from Murray Ohio, and of the Primitive Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Auburn Lee Shaddix; one sister, Jannifer Shaddix; one brother,...
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
wgnsradio.com
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
WSMV
Cheatham Co. audit reveals fraudulent charges
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An annual audit of Cheatham County revealed seven audit findings, four of which were related to the Cheatham County School District. According to a release from the county comptroller, auditors discovered nearly $60,000 worth of fuel cards that were misused by the school district’s transportation department.
wgnsradio.com
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!
(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date
A Tennessee death row inmate, James Dellinger, died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
