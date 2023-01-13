ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

radio7media.com

Gary Lee Wright

Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
LEWISBURG, TN
radio7media.com

William E. Coleman III

William E. "Bill" Coleman, III, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg in the presence of his beloved wife Janis. He had prostate cancer for the past few years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Coleman, Jr....
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Jamie Dee Suddarth

Jamie Dee Suddarth of Goodspring, TN departed this world on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born in Greeneville, TN on October 28th, 1959 to J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, and was 63 years old. Jamie grew up in Gallatin, TN. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth,...
GOODSPRING, TN
radio7media.com

Rickey Shaddix

Rickey Lynn Shaddix, age 63, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, January 08, 2023. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired lineworker from Murray Ohio, and of the Primitive Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Auburn Lee Shaddix; one sister, Jannifer Shaddix; one brother,...
LEOMA, TN
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham Co. audit reveals fraudulent charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An annual audit of Cheatham County revealed seven audit findings, four of which were related to the Cheatham County School District. According to a release from the county comptroller, auditors discovered nearly $60,000 worth of fuel cards that were misused by the school district’s transportation department.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!

(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
MURFREESBORO, TN

