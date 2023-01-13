ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” a day where the country honors the civil rights leader. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a celebration at the Nordloff Center. There were choirs from local churches and dance performances. The Rockford Youth Poet read an original and the […]
Rockford area scores from Monday, January 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls MLK results and other results from Monday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on area high school basketball. JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Batavia 65 Jefferson […]
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects

Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool...
23rd street shooting suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department arrested the suspect who allegedly killed three people in the 23rd Street shooting back on Sunday. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 news that 19-year-old Jaylon Johnson is currently in custody. The victims were 29-year-old Vasshawn Johnson, 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and a...
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
