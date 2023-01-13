Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Winnebago principal, saved by CPR, helps pass knowledge onto teachers
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago elementary school is joining two others as the only “Heart Safe” schools in Illinois. The initiative by Project ADAM prepares schools for an emergency situation requiring CPR or AED. It was just a few years ago that Dorothy Simon Elementary School’s principal found herself in an emergency situation. She […]
Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” a day where the country honors the civil rights leader. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a celebration at the Nordloff Center. There were choirs from local churches and dance performances. The Rockford Youth Poet read an original and the […]
Rockford area scores from Monday, January 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls MLK results and other results from Monday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on area high school basketball. JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Batavia 65 Jefferson […]
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
T-Shirts Offered to Benefit Family of Rockford Woman Shot Last Week
It was a sad day for family, friends, Pinnon's regulars, basically everyone throughout Rockford. Last Wednesday, a shooting happened at Pinnon's Meat Market in Rockford. There are some people in the Rockford area that are doing what they can to benefit the family of the woman shot and killed. Facebook.
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it. The United Autoworkers Union said that it has met with President Biden or his staff to pressure Stellantis to direct new product to Belvidere, as well as […]
Tip Jar & GoFundMe Set Up For Illinois Family Of Beloved Pinnon Employee
A tip jar and GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Peggy Anderson, whose life was tragically taken on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pinnon's Meats in Rockford, Illinois. Life is so unpredictable. Peggy was a blessing in many peoples' lives in our community and put smiles on...
Here’s What The Average Rockford Resident Spent On Bills In 2022
A company called doxo, a third-party online bill-payment website that lets you manage all your bills and due dates in one place, recently did a rather large amount of number-crunching on our bills and how much we pay on them. They looked at the things we all need, like utilities...
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
WIFR
Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
Pinnon’s raising money for family of slain worker, Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th. “She has worked in the Bakery at Pinnons for two decades running it to perfection,” a GoFundMe started in her memory said. “She was the mastermind […]
WIFR
CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
MyStateline.com
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects
Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool...
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
WIFR
23rd street shooting suspect in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department arrested the suspect who allegedly killed three people in the 23rd Street shooting back on Sunday. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 news that 19-year-old Jaylon Johnson is currently in custody. The victims were 29-year-old Vasshawn Johnson, 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and a...
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
