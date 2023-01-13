Read full article on original website
Related
radio7media.com
William E. Coleman III
William E. "Bill" Coleman, III, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg in the presence of his beloved wife Janis. He had prostate cancer for the past few years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Coleman, Jr....
radio7media.com
Gary Lee Wright
Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
radio7media.com
Ronnie Norman
Ronnie Norman, a US Army Veteran who served in Germany during Vietnam, and a National Guard member, passed away at the age of 73. He served his country with honor and distinction during the Vietnam War and continued to serve his community as a Tool Room Mechanic for Murray Ohio.
radio7media.com
Jamie Dee Suddarth
Jamie Dee Suddarth of Goodspring, TN departed this world on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born in Greeneville, TN on October 28th, 1959 to J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, and was 63 years old. Jamie grew up in Gallatin, TN. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth,...
radio7media.com
Rickey Shaddix
Rickey Lynn Shaddix, age 63, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, January 08, 2023. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired lineworker from Murray Ohio, and of the Primitive Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Auburn Lee Shaddix; one sister, Jannifer Shaddix; one brother,...
radio7media.com
Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.
1 killed, several injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
radio7media.com
Area closings for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
AREA CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE HOLIDAY HONORING MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. THE CITY OF LORETTO’S OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED. MONDAY’S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED FOR MONDAY’S HOLIDAY. GARBAGE PICKUP WILL BE ON THURSDAY IN THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY AS WELL.
11-year-old wakes up family before Shelbyville home goes up in flames
A Shelbyville family told News 2 their 11-year-old girl woke up her family while their house was on fire. The family said they believe the fire started from their outdoor refrigerator or their fire pit.
radio7media.com
Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
DRIVERS IN LEWIS COUNTY CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LATER THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD A CHECKPOINT FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL BE ON HIGHWAY 412 POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
radio7media.com
City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Special Session
THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON WEDNESDAY AT 7:30 A.M. AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEM: A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF LORETTO TO INCREASE THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT OF THE 2020 SMALL CITIES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT TO CONSTRUCT A WATER STORAGE TANK BY AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $25,000 DUE TO UNSUITABLE MATERIAL REMOVAL AND THE INSTALLATION OF COMPACTED STONE.
radio7media.com
Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE REMOVAL OF EXISTING WINDOWS AT GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND REPLACING THEM WITH NEW ALUMINUM STOREFRONT WINDOWS, TO ALSO INCLUDE FURNISHING AND INSTALLING NEW HORIZONTAL LOUVER BLINDS AND ALUMINUM LOUVERS. ALL BIDS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BY 2:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY AT WHICH TIME THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM OF THE GILES COUNTY ANNEX.
radio7media.com
Pulaski mayor and aldermen to hold work session
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY, JANUARY 17. ITEMS OF BUSINESSS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, A PARADE PERMIT FROM GILES COUNTY INCLUSIVITY COALITION, THE MAPLEWOOD CEMETERY CONTRACT AND STREET PAVING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
WSMV
I-840 in Williamson County closed after fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are working a fatal crash that has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Lewisburg Pike exit around 6:20 p.m. The entry ramp onto Lewisburg Pike was also closed. It...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Comments / 0