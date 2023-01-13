Read full article on original website
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Collider
This Anthony Hopkins Thriller Almost Became 'Seven's Sequel
Seven, like so many classic films, isn’t exactly calling out for a sequel… but that’s never stopped a studio from giving it a shot anyway. There are few cinematic masterpieces that have not been followed with rumblings of a potential successor, and while common sense often prevails to leave their reputation untarnished, others are not so lucky. In this regard, Seven is a rather unique example given how it fits both categories. The film does not have a sequel, but the script that was being considered as a follow-up did end up getting produced many years later under the name Solace.
Collider
Top 20 Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked
From humble beginnings to powerhouse company, Blumhouse has been cranking out film success after film success. Most notably known for horror, they use a micro-budget strategy when making a movie that really promotes the director and cast's creativity in their roles. Started by Jason Blum in 2000, he really focuses in on what is trending and what grabs the audience's attention instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. With the smaller budget, intricate CGI isn't viable either, so character and plot development is incredibly important. Over the last 20+ years, Blumhouse has released some of the most popular horror films of all time, and these are how I would rank the top 20.
Collider
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
Collider
'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us.The Last of Us games are known for their brutal violence, shocking deaths, and seemingly hopeless situations, but amidst all the despair and horror there is a surprising amount of warmth and humor as well. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us uses biting retorts and dark comedy to make its characters relatable and compelling, an excellent tactic for a show that has the difficult task of compressing the original game's travel sequences, replete with casual conversation, into a narrative that fits the time constraints and expectations of television.
Collider
New ‘Rebel Moon’ Images Tease Zack Snyder’s ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Space Epic
A new image from director Zack Snyder’s space opera Rebel Moon shows star Sofia Boutella locked and loaded for action. Boutella plays Kora, a young with a mysterious past who is dispatched to round up a team of rebel warriors, as she leads the fight against a tyrannical villain who is threatening the entire galaxy.
Collider
One of Anne Hathaway’s Best Performances Turned Her Into a Kaiju
It will be fascinating to see where Anne Hathaway’s career takes her next, as she has skillfully balanced all types of roles throughout her filmography. Whether it’s a romantic comedy like Love & Other Drugs, a gripping emotional drama like Rachel Getting Married, or an extreme genre exercise like Alice In Wonderland, Hathaway’s dexterity is one of the reasons that she has been so successful. However, Hathaway was able to combine her humorous mannerisms, dramatic insight, and aptitude for genre stories into one of her best roles ever: a kaiju. The criminally underrated independent sci-fi dramedy Colossal, which she starred in opposite Jason Sudeiks, turned an outrageous concept into a surprisingly thoughtful, yet humorous spin on the classic monster movie mythology.
Collider
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Return in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ This March
Netflix has set a release date for Murder Mystery 2, a crime comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. With the sequel’s release date, Netflix unveiled a synopsis that gives us some juicy plot details. The first Murder Mystery follows New York cop Nick Spitz (Sandler), who takes...
Collider
New 'Inside' Poster Sees Willem Dafoe Trapped in a Penthouse
Focus Feature has released a new poster for its Willem Dafoe-starring movie Inside. The image sees him very disheveled as he’s trapped in a luxury penthouse, standing in a pool, surrounded by greenery, looking up to find means to get out of the place. The movie follows Dafoe as a high-end art thief, Nemo, who after a heist gone bad gets trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York's Times Square. The psychological horror will find him locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, and a will to survive while he must use all his wits to get out of there.
Collider
'Heart of Stone' Sets the Date for the Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan Spy Thriller
Gal Gadot is set to take her momentum from her major role in Netflix's Red Notice and star as the lead of the streaming service's next spy thriller, Heart of Stone. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on August 11, 2023. The...
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Tickets Are on Sale Now
Tickets for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are officially on sale as anticipation for the new movie builds up. With the release less than six weeks away, fans can start planning to enjoy the fun experience on the big screens as they grab their tickets. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania...
Collider
It’s Time for Someone Else to Play Wolverine
When the news was made official that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be pairing up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in Deadpool 3, fans were deliriously happy. Still are, of course, as are Jackman and Reynolds, whose comical Twitter "fights" have been prime reading for ages now. And you would be a fool to condemn such a move, given the history of the actors and the promise of an epic showdown (who wouldn’t do that? Cough, DC… Black Adam, Superman… cough). But it really should stop after that. The truth is, Wolverine needs a new guy in the role.
Collider
Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It
Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
Collider
Din Djarin and Grogu Take Flight in New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Poster
As fans eagerly anticipate the return of the beloved Star Wars series, a brand-new poster for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been revealed via Twitter by Asad Ayas, President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios. Alongside showcasing the return of the Emmy Award-winning show, the tweet also teases the debut of a brand-new trailer, which will premiere tonight during the NFL Wild Card Game.
Collider
Anna Kendrick on 'Alice, Darling' and the Bad Rumors Swirling About Actors
Anna Kendrick has already made quite the mark on this industry with an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, a hit franchise with the Pitch Perfect films and then some, but she’s in the process of furthering her influence in a big new way — by working behind the lens as well.
