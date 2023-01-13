Santa Barbara County Sheriff's air unit issuing flyover evacuation warnings over Lompoc Riverbed ahead of storm

Read full article on original website
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Central Coast communities continue to deal with post-storm recovery
Some Central Coast communities are still continuing to deal with post-storm recovery. The city of Arroyo Grande has assigned a liaison to assist Arroyo Grande residents affected by the recent storms.
Central Coast officials push for more federal aid after storm, but some residents are skeptical
The North Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe were hit hard by the winter storm. No major injuries or deaths have been reported, but many people are still displaced after flooding damaged their homes. Residents in one Santa Maria neighborhood hit hard by the storm are...
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
Kayakers flipped by surf off of Isla Vista, SB County Fire’s water rescue team dispatched
Santa Barbara County Fire Water rescue team was dispatched around 5:17 p.m. for two college age males piloting a kayak in wet suits that capsized in the surf off of Isla Vista between Camino Corto and Camino Del Sur. The post Kayakers flipped by surf off of Isla Vista, SB County Fire’s water rescue team dispatched appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rollover crash off Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo
Just minor injuries were reported in a rollover crash at Los Osos Valley Rd. and Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin
Emergency work is underway in Carpinteria where storm damage threatens a Sanitary District property. Debris basins will also be cleared in an urgent plan. The post Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue
Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
Amid Light Rains, Effects from Previous Storm Close Trails Above Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Storm Number 14 is bringing slow and steady rains so far, with very little of the unrelenting downpours and floods of last Monday. In combination with the saturated soil, however, aftereffects are still being felt. State Route 154 is still closed, as is SR 166 in Santa...
Ojai residents see property damage, washed out roads from storms
Now that recent rains have passed, people in Ventura County are assessing the damage left behind from the storms.In Ojai, Blair Whitten is trying to save what he can from his garage after a massive 100-year-old oak tree sliced it in half, then fell onto part of his house. Most of his belongings were ruined, like his books, his tools and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.The tree also damaged part of the roof near the bedroom, which is where he and his wife were when the tree came crashing down. "You hear the cracking, 'What was that?' And all of a sudden it shook the house, it shook the foundation, it shook everything, and then it was over," said Whitten.Just three miles north of Ojai, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department had to evacuate more people in Matilija Canyon by helicopter after piles of rock and mud damaged the road. Deputies are staying in touch with people who chose to stay behind, but they are encouraging everyone to evacuate.
Santa Barbara County sheriffs arrest two suspects with 20 catalytic converters
A traffic enforcement stop resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 20 catalytic converters, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. On Tuesday, at around 3:30 a.m., a deputy on proactive patrol conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle leaving the Isla Vista area, near Los Carneros Road and Castilian. As a result of the stop, deputies found 20 catalytic converters inside the vehicle along with a floor jack and an impact drill, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6
A shelter in place order has been issued by Santa Barbara County due to a road washout on Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6. The post Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the central coast of both counties and the interior of San Luis Obispo County from Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 a.m. The post Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day, authorities near San Miguel on Sunday said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week was suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels...
Historic stone pine tree in Lompoc falls due to rain, damages parked vehicle
A parked vehicle was crushed when a historic Italian stone pine tree fell in Lompoc on the 200 block of South H Street Sunday morning due to recent storm systems that have battered the area. No injuries were reported. The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil explained that...
