New ‘Rebel Moon’ Images Tease Zack Snyder’s ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Space Epic
A new image from director Zack Snyder’s space opera Rebel Moon shows star Sofia Boutella locked and loaded for action. Boutella plays Kora, a young with a mysterious past who is dispatched to round up a team of rebel warriors, as she leads the fight against a tyrannical villain who is threatening the entire galaxy.
PaleyFest LA Rounds Out Lineup for 40th Event With 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Mandalorian,' and More
The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is How I Met Your Father Season 2 Coming Out?. Is There a Trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2?. What Do We Know About the How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot?. Who Will Be Back For How I Met Your Father Season 2?. Ted...
'House of the Dragon' and 9 Great High Fantasy Series Similar to 'Willow'
Fantasy has always been a well-loved and immensely popular genre in books, film, stage work, and even television. The genre usually includes whimsical and mystical subjects like magic, wizards or witches, knights and kings, magical creatures, and ancient curses. Usually more lore-focused and of a greater, higher-stakes scale, high fantasy can be extremely exciting.
Mike Judge's 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Season 1 Sets DVD Release Date
After several years away from our screens, Mike Judge brought back his acclaimed 90s animated series Beavis and Butthead last August. Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, earning much acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As fans continue to wait for updates on the second season, Paramount+ has announced that the first season will soon be made available for physical purchase.
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
Madonna covers Vanity Fair ‘Icon Issue’ amid 2023 tour announcement
Madonna fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. After announcing her 2023 “Celebration” tour on Instagram, the Queen of Pop was unveiled as the cover star for three different European editions of Vanity Fair. The pop legend, 64, fronts the first-ever “Icon Issue” — a collaboration between the Italian, French and Spanish versions of the glossy — in full Virgin Mary mode, decked out in a gilded Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and vintage veil. Madonna’s two-day cover shoot with photographers Luigi & Iango involved a crew of more than 80 people, was styled by her longtime collaborator B. Åkerlund and saw the superstar...
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows, According to IMDb
Viewers cannot get enough of dystopian TV series. With the recent series release of HBO's The Last of Us, that obsession is still going strong. Whatever the appeal of watching these shows may be, whether it is an awful future with a tyrannical government like in the series The Handmaid's Tale or the collapse of civilization in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the genre of dystopia has its ominous hooks in viewers.
'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us.The Last of Us games are known for their brutal violence, shocking deaths, and seemingly hopeless situations, but amidst all the despair and horror there is a surprising amount of warmth and humor as well. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us uses biting retorts and dark comedy to make its characters relatable and compelling, an excellent tactic for a show that has the difficult task of compressing the original game's travel sequences, replete with casual conversation, into a narrative that fits the time constraints and expectations of television.
Ken Follett’s ‘The Armor of Light’ to come out Sept. 26
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization. Viking announced Wednesday that the British author’s “The Armor of Light” will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.
'Heart of Stone' Sets the Date for the Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan Spy Thriller
Gal Gadot is set to take her momentum from her major role in Netflix's Red Notice and star as the lead of the streaming service's next spy thriller, Heart of Stone. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on August 11, 2023. The...
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Return in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ This March
Netflix has set a release date for Murder Mystery 2, a crime comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. With the sequel’s release date, Netflix unveiled a synopsis that gives us some juicy plot details. The first Murder Mystery follows New York cop Nick Spitz (Sandler), who takes...
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Tickets Are on Sale Now
Tickets for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are officially on sale as anticipation for the new movie builds up. With the release less than six weeks away, fans can start planning to enjoy the fun experience on the big screens as they grab their tickets. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania...
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
'The Last Of Us' Episode 1 and the Significance of That Ending Song
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1.The wait is over, the cordyceps is finally among us. The Last of Us had its premiere, "When You're Lost In The Darkness," on HBO Max this past Sunday, and, somehow, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann managed to deliver an episode that is just as good (if not better, somehow) as the original introduction of the 2013 game. All the major elements are there and were expanded, from Sarah's (Nico Parker) sad demise to the very dynamics of gameplay, like how the characters move between places of different make, crouching through tunnels or squeezing between walls.
