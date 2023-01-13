Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE REMOVAL OF EXISTING WINDOWS AT GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND REPLACING THEM WITH NEW ALUMINUM STOREFRONT WINDOWS, TO ALSO INCLUDE FURNISHING AND INSTALLING NEW HORIZONTAL LOUVER BLINDS AND ALUMINUM LOUVERS. ALL BIDS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BY 2:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY AT WHICH TIME THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM OF THE GILES COUNTY ANNEX.
radio7media.com
City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Special Session
THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON WEDNESDAY AT 7:30 A.M. AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEM: A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF LORETTO TO INCREASE THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT OF THE 2020 SMALL CITIES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT TO CONSTRUCT A WATER STORAGE TANK BY AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $25,000 DUE TO UNSUITABLE MATERIAL REMOVAL AND THE INSTALLATION OF COMPACTED STONE.
radio7media.com
Summertown Utility District meets January 23
THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT'S JANUARY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 23. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE SUD OFFICE LOCATED AT 104 SHADY STREET IN SUMMERTOWN. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 PM.
radio7media.com
Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
DRIVERS IN LEWIS COUNTY CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LATER THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD A CHECKPOINT FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL BE ON HIGHWAY 412 POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
Abigail's Plan beauty pageant is February 5
THE FIFTH ANNUAL ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY FEBRUARY 5, AT WAYNESBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT ABIGAIL'S PLAN. PRE-REGISTRATION IS 25 DOLLARS AND ENTRY FEE THE DAY OF THE PAGEANT IS 30 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE: ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.
WSMV
I-840 in Williamson County closed after fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are working a fatal crash that has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Lewisburg Pike exit around 6:20 p.m. The entry ramp onto Lewisburg Pike was also closed. It...
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
radio7media.com
William E. Coleman III
William E. "Bill" Coleman, III, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg in the presence of his beloved wife Janis. He had prostate cancer for the past few years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Coleman, Jr....
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
radio7media.com
Jamie Dee Suddarth
Jamie Dee Suddarth of Goodspring, TN departed this world on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born in Greeneville, TN on October 28th, 1959 to J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, and was 63 years old. Jamie grew up in Gallatin, TN. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth,...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
radio7media.com
Gary Lee Wright
Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
radio7media.com
Barbara Ann Roden
Barbara Ann Roden , age 75 of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NAMC after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from TJs Manufacturing,and a member of Corum Chapel Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mike Poff & Kevin Hanback will be officiating. Burial will follow in McCartney Cemetery.
One driver killed, another injured in early morning crash on I-840
One man was killed and another injured in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County early Tuesday morning.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
