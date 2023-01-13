Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.

