Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE REMOVAL OF EXISTING WINDOWS AT GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND REPLACING THEM WITH NEW ALUMINUM STOREFRONT WINDOWS, TO ALSO INCLUDE FURNISHING AND INSTALLING NEW HORIZONTAL LOUVER BLINDS AND ALUMINUM LOUVERS. ALL BIDS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BY 2:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY AT WHICH TIME THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM OF THE GILES COUNTY ANNEX.
City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Special Session
THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON WEDNESDAY AT 7:30 A.M. AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEM: A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF LORETTO TO INCREASE THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT OF THE 2020 SMALL CITIES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT TO CONSTRUCT A WATER STORAGE TANK BY AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $25,000 DUE TO UNSUITABLE MATERIAL REMOVAL AND THE INSTALLATION OF COMPACTED STONE.
Pulaski mayor and aldermen to hold work session
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY, JANUARY 17. ITEMS OF BUSINESSS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, A PARADE PERMIT FROM GILES COUNTY INCLUSIVITY COALITION, THE MAPLEWOOD CEMETERY CONTRACT AND STREET PAVING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
DRIVERS IN LEWIS COUNTY CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LATER THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD A CHECKPOINT FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL BE ON HIGHWAY 412 POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.
William E. Coleman III
William E. "Bill" Coleman, III, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg in the presence of his beloved wife Janis. He had prostate cancer for the past few years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Coleman, Jr....
Gary Lee Wright
Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
Barbara Ann Roden
Barbara Ann Roden , age 75 of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NAMC after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from TJs Manufacturing,and a member of Corum Chapel Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mike Poff & Kevin Hanback will be officiating. Burial will follow in McCartney Cemetery.
Jamie Dee Suddarth
Jamie Dee Suddarth of Goodspring, TN departed this world on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born in Greeneville, TN on October 28th, 1959 to J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, and was 63 years old. Jamie grew up in Gallatin, TN. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth,...
Greg Holt
Greg "Weasel" Holt, 57, of Florence died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence. Visitation will be Monday, January 16, 2023, from 12 PM-1 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Jesse's Garden in Zip City. To plant a tree in memory of...
Ronnie Norman
Ronnie Norman, a US Army Veteran who served in Germany during Vietnam, and a National Guard member, passed away at the age of 73. He served his country with honor and distinction during the Vietnam War and continued to serve his community as a Tool Room Mechanic for Murray Ohio.
