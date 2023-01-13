Read full article on original website
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Own a piece of history: Holt Arena seats available for purchase
POCATELLO — As Idaho State University continues its renovations to Holt Arena, the public has one more chance to purchase a piece of Holt history. On Jan. 30, community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each. The sale will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served, and chairs are sold as-is.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Peking Acrobats are coming to the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello on Wednesday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets. ThursdayBarricade,...
All Star Monster Truck Tour coming to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — For the first time ever, the high-flying excitement of The All Star Monster Truck Tour smashes through. Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center for three shows on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11. The biggest superstars from the monster truck industry will converge to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Shore, Sharon Lois
Sharon Shore Lois Shore Sharon Lois Shore, 84, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully on January 14 at a local care facility. Sharon was born June 19, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois to Richard Hughes Shank and Edna Lois Birnbaum. Growing up, Sharon lived in several different states across the west and mid-west due to her father's job. She met her husband Carey Shore in Grand Junction, CO. The two were married on December 18, 1962. After beginning their marriage in Moab, UT, the two settled in Pocatello in 1965. They had two children who they raised in Pocatello. While raising her family, Sharon was involved in the Pocatello United Methodist Church, volunteering regularly in the church office. In her later years, Sharon worked as a transcriptionist for the FBI. However, her favorite role in life was mother and caregiver to her children, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She found great joy when her family was together enjoying food, games, and summer vacations. Sharon is survived by her son Michael David Shore (Chubbuck, ID), her daughter, Victoria Lynn Shore Weaver (Spokane, WA) and her 6 grandchildren. She is now joyfully reunited with those who preceded her in death: her father Richard Hughes Shank, her mother Edna Lois Birnbaum Shank, and her brother David Wallace Shank. The family would like to thank the wonderful care teams who showed such loving kindness to Sharon in the final weeks of her life at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, The Gables Memory Care Facility, the ER team at Portneuf Medical Center, and Heritage Home Health & Hospice. We also thank Dr. John Fenstermaker, Gus Blad FNP-BC, and Alex Morrison for the loving care they gave to Sharon.
Idaho Falls issues snow event, parking restrictions in place
Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits.
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello
Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote. Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters,...
Charlie is a big cuddly dog who needs a new home
Charlie is a five-year-old Great Dane and he’s a big boy!. He was raised by an older lady who used him as an emotional support animal because he loves to cuddle. Earlier this year another family adopted him but due to medical issues, they could no longer take care of Charlie.
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl during local visit
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over
Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived—and played football—and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and just growing from everything...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy
IDAHO FALLS — Happy Chinese Restaurant has reopened in downtown Idaho Falls after a family tragedy last year. Jay and Lily Li have owned the award-winning restaurant on Shoup Avenue since 2003. Jay has always cooked the food while Lily focused on customer service, accounting and other business needs.
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
ISU commit Adrian Rodriguez is back at the DI level — where he knows he can thrive
Last fall, when he was playing at Victor Valley JUCO in California, Adrian Rodriguez made friends with two teammates. They played different positions — Rodriguez was a linebacker — but all three had one thing in common: They had previously played at Division I schools. Then circumstances forced them to take a step backward, back to the junior college ranks. “It was definitely frustrating because I had worked so hard to get to the Division I level,” Rodriguez said. ...
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
