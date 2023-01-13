Read full article on original website
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Buffet
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain Informs Consumers on How to Grow Local Agricultural Economy
Inflation has dramatically increased the prices of eggs and food across the nation. The Department of Agriculture wants to help the local economy grow. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how consumers can save money. The Alexandria Rotary Club invited Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of...
brproud.com
Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
KTBS
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
houmatimes.com
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
iheart.com
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement: We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of […]
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
bossierpress.com
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ACCEPTING LETTER OF INTENT FOR HEALTHY COMMUNITIES GRANT PROGRAM
Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s leading community improvement organization, seeks programs and projects to fund with its Healthy Communities Grant program and is calling for letters of intent to be submitted by Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Proposed programs and projects should reduce litter and waste, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling, and/or strengthen litter enforcement.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
KTBS
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
