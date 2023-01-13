ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Buffet

Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!

Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
THIBODAUX, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bossierpress.com

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ACCEPTING LETTER OF INTENT FOR HEALTHY COMMUNITIES GRANT PROGRAM

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s leading community improvement organization, seeks programs and projects to fund with its Healthy Communities Grant program and is calling for letters of intent to be submitted by Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Proposed programs and projects should reduce litter and waste, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling, and/or strengthen litter enforcement.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Buffet

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
COLORADO STATE
KTBS

Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy