Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Empowering young Black children through reading
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are shedding a light on Black children by highlighting their beauty inside and out. Authors Deshane Reed and Barbara Reed joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about how they’re empowering children in the Black community through their book, “Lucky are Those Born Black.”
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
WISH-TV
Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana
Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
WISH-TV
Indiana’s egg producers struggle ‘to get birds back’ after avian flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High demand and low supply due to last year’s avian flu outbreak is causing egg prices to increase dramatically. A dozen eggs costs $4.19 in some places and as much as $7.49 depending on the brand. “I bake, so you have to use eggs when...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
WISH-TV
Active January for severe weather in South
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year has been an active one for severe weather in parts of the country. For Indiana, Hoosiers have not had a single confirmed tornado. In the South, multiple severe weather outbreaks have resulted in a much high tornado count compared to normal. Alabama alone...
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Salsa Verde
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who isn’t in the mood for a Mexican fiesta?. Hazmin Lewis with “Salsa Verde” joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to serve some of their favorite tacos. Seriously, the fish tacos are amazing!
WISH-TV
Fugitive from Ohio arrested after police chase ends on I-70 near Greenfield
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in Georgia and Ohio was arrested after a police chase across multiple central Indiana counties Monday morning. Marcus Curtis, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, according to online jail records. At around 3:15...
WISH-TV
Police: Failed GOP candidate arrested for allegedly orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico
(CNN) — A former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate — who, police say, claimed election fraud after his defeat — was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team Monday in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said.
Comments / 0