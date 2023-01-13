Over the years, we’ve seen a number of very talented Illini teams play hard against other high-level opponents, but seemingly check-out against less prestigious foes, and in some cases even lose those games as a result. The opposite occurred against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday night, as the Illini thoroughly dominated a less-talented conference opponent on the road virtually from start to finish.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO