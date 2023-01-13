Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
Hello, old friend! Illinois’ “culture” is taking shape
Over the years, we’ve seen a number of very talented Illini teams play hard against other high-level opponents, but seemingly check-out against less prestigious foes, and in some cases even lose those games as a result. The opposite occurred against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday night, as the Illini thoroughly dominated a less-talented conference opponent on the road virtually from start to finish.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
thechampaignroom.com
Shauna Green is setting the world on fire
Shauna Green’s arrival in Champaign has been a lightning bolt. It’s been yet another sign of the enduring competency of Josh Whitman. Plucking Green from the University of Dayton has breathed new life into a program that has thrived under her leadership — now No. 21 in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Illinois and Indiana saved their seasons -- and for 1, momentum is assured
With the walls closing in on their seasons, the Big Ten’s preseason basketball favorites pushed back last week. And with each other looming on the schedule this week, either Illinois or Indiana is guaranteed to keep that momentum moving forward as it tries to climb back into contention. Both...
thechampaignroom.com
The Law Firm is back in Champaign for one more year
The Illinois defense got some good news on Monday — the last day possible to declare for the NFL Draft. Keith Randolph announced he is staying for his final year. And an hour later, Randolph’s partner, Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, announced his decision to stay for another year.
advantagenews.com
Illinois wins 4th straight - host Indiana Thursday night
-0- The Illinois Fighting Illini won at Minnesota, 78-60 in Big Ten Conference basketball Monday night. The Fighting Illini improve to 13-and-5 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference with their 4th straight win. Minnesota drops to 7-and-9 overall and 1-and-5 in the conference. Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 19...
Illinois at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction
Minnesota welcomes Illinois to Williams Arena today for a 5pm Big Ten tip off. Illinois hit a rough patch but seems to have found their footing with a three game win streak while the Minnesota Gophers are coming off of a win at Ohio State, their first Big Ten win of the season. Here is our Preview and Prediction for today's game!
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
Comments / 0