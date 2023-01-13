ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Hello, old friend! Illinois’ “culture” is taking shape

Over the years, we’ve seen a number of very talented Illini teams play hard against other high-level opponents, but seemingly check-out against less prestigious foes, and in some cases even lose those games as a result. The opposite occurred against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday night, as the Illini thoroughly dominated a less-talented conference opponent on the road virtually from start to finish.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Shauna Green is setting the world on fire

Shauna Green’s arrival in Champaign has been a lightning bolt. It’s been yet another sign of the enduring competency of Josh Whitman. Plucking Green from the University of Dayton has breathed new life into a program that has thrived under her leadership — now No. 21 in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

The Law Firm is back in Champaign for one more year

The Illinois defense got some good news on Monday — the last day possible to declare for the NFL Draft. Keith Randolph announced he is staying for his final year. And an hour later, Randolph’s partner, Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, announced his decision to stay for another year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois wins 4th straight - host Indiana Thursday night

-0- The Illinois Fighting Illini won at Minnesota, 78-60 in Big Ten Conference basketball Monday night. The Fighting Illini improve to 13-and-5 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference with their 4th straight win. Minnesota drops to 7-and-9 overall and 1-and-5 in the conference. Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 19...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illinois at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction

Minnesota welcomes Illinois to Williams Arena today for a 5pm Big Ten tip off. Illinois hit a rough patch but seems to have found their footing with a three game win streak while the Minnesota Gophers are coming off of a win at Ohio State, their first Big Ten win of the season. Here is our Preview and Prediction for today's game!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy