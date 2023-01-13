Read full article on original website
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
KIMT
Man, 59, dies while in custody at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A death investigation is underway after a 59-year-old detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center died. On Monday at 5 p.m., a detention deputy located 59-year-old Russell James Simon, Jr., not breathing. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and Simon was pronounced dead. He was being...
KIMT
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty for Worth County collision that killed two
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County collision that killed two people. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial beginning March 1 for two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
KIMT
Fentanyl, cocaine found after search warrant served at Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Minn. - A search warrant served in Austin that included the restaurant Wing Bazaar resulted in felony drug charges against a 39-year-old man. Terry Heggs is facing multiple charges after more than 50 grams of cocaine were located at the premises along with suspected fentanyl. The search warrant happened...
KIMT
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic doctor sees flu and RSV decrease, while new COVID-19 variant spreads
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In late 2022, KIMT News 3 reported there was a large spike in cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. A doctor with Mayo Clinic is saying the cases of flu and RSV are declining, but now there is some concern about a new COVID-19 variant which is going around.
KIMT
Forager Brewery participates in 'Rochester Restaurant Week'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you've been waiting to try a restaurant in Rochester, now is your chance as the first ever Rochester Restaurant Week is underway. That means that more than 30 local restaurants are offering some special menu choices and discounts through Sunday. Forager Brewery is one of them. Like many other local restaurants, Forager Brewery pushed through some tough times during the pandemic. Part-time workers had to step away so Forager Brewery could focus on keeping their full-time workers employed. The business also added pre-prepared takeout meals to their menu to pull in more customers. Annie Henderson, the owner, said Forager Brewery is happy to participate in Rochester Restaurant Week.
KIMT
Olmsted County residents can now sign up for volunteer help filing their income taxes
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Olmsted County is now accepting appointments. The agency says it helps nearly 2,000 households file income taxes every year. “It’s a need that few people recognize as a need. People come to us with language barriers, cultural barriers, and a...
KIMT
Fire hazards RV owners may have to face during winter months
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-After a recreational vehicle fire that happened on Thursday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants RV owners to be aware of some of the fire hazards you may have to deal with during the colder parts of the year. Since people are trying to heat up their homes due to the colder weather, the office tends to see more RV fires during the winter months, according to Patrol Sergeant Mark Chambers. Chambers says unattended portable heaters and space heaters seem to be related to these incidents. Animals and kids accidentally knocking them over is another possible reason these fires can start. Chambers says it's important to be prepared.
KIMT
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer tax return aid in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is once again offering tax return assistance to qualifying residents of Olmsted County. VITA is a cost-free and volunteer-led program that helps qualifying candidates file taxes each year, and it is once again starting to offer its services at the beginning of February.
