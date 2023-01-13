OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-After a recreational vehicle fire that happened on Thursday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants RV owners to be aware of some of the fire hazards you may have to deal with during the colder parts of the year. Since people are trying to heat up their homes due to the colder weather, the office tends to see more RV fires during the winter months, according to Patrol Sergeant Mark Chambers. Chambers says unattended portable heaters and space heaters seem to be related to these incidents. Animals and kids accidentally knocking them over is another possible reason these fires can start. Chambers says it's important to be prepared.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO