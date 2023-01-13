ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game

Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd

A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
MADISON, WI
WLKY.com

Brownstown Central guard reflects on dunk that shattered backboard

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School guard Jack Benter made a play on Friday night that he will never forget. The Purdue University commit had a dunk in the second quarter of the Braves' game against Silver Creek that shattered the backboard. "I never even thought that would...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
wslmradio.com

Former Executive Director at Bedford Senior Living Center Sentenced to over 2 Years in Federal Prison for Embezzling Over $419,000 Over Five Years

Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, Indiana, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, in May of 2014, Dara Little was hired as the Executive Director of Nursing at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana. As part of her role, Little had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests. In January 2016, Little was fired for timesheet fraud and theft of prescription medicine, however, her access to the reimbursement request platform was not immediately disabled.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
INDIANA STATE
Kristen Walters

Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana

A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location

INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal.              Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your Sheriff.”
COLUMBUS, IN
witzamfm.com

Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper

Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
JASPER, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy