Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU basketball manager has Florida Atlantic in the top-25
Dusty May grew up playing high school basketball in the shadow of Bloomington at nearby Eastern Greene High School. He knew he wanted to be a coach, and he didn’t have to look very far to find a good one to learn from. But May needed a break to...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game
Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd
A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard reflects on dunk that shattered backboard
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School guard Jack Benter made a play on Friday night that he will never forget. The Purdue University commit had a dunk in the second quarter of the Braves' game against Silver Creek that shattered the backboard. "I never even thought that would...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
These student salons can save you money on massages, haircuts and more
INDIANAPOLIS — Prices are up on many items from groceries to electricity. That means your paycheck is not going as far. If you are trying to find room in your budget, consider a student salon for personal services. Barbara Webb began going to the Paul Mitchell School in south...
Retired Indianapolis firefighter who beat cancer spreads awareness to help others beat it, too
INDIANAPOLIS — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and here in Indianapolis, some firefighters are helping ensure that recently diagnosed firefighters get the help they need. Tim McDonnell retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department after working at Station 44 on the east side for 40 years. In 2000, McDonnell...
wslmradio.com
Former Executive Director at Bedford Senior Living Center Sentenced to over 2 Years in Federal Prison for Embezzling Over $419,000 Over Five Years
Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, Indiana, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, in May of 2014, Dara Little was hired as the Executive Director of Nursing at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana. As part of her role, Little had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests. In January 2016, Little was fired for timesheet fraud and theft of prescription medicine, however, her access to the reimbursement request platform was not immediately disabled.
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
korncountry.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location
INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
korncountry.com
Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your Sheriff.”
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In Indianapolis
I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.
cbs4indy.com
Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
Comments / 0