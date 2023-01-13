ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/13/22

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Indiana girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Indiana girls high school basketball season continues with another night of big games tipping off Friday (January 13).

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Indiana including live Indiana high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Indiana girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE INDIANA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Indiana girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Indiana:

SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 10): No. 2 Zionsville plays at No. 4 Noblesville on Saturday

Lawrence Central's Jaylah Lampley voted SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)

Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Indiana

