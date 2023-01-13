ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVCFOX

McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

