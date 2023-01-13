ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crash closes section of E. Magnolia

Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17. The Seven on 1/17. News at 5 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in Knoxville

One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in …. One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17. Smokies Parking Passes going on sale. Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Additions coming to Anakeesta

There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender. There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Joy of Music School mentoring young musicians in Knoxville

The Joy of Music School works with volunteers who share their musical gifts to mentor others and inspire young lives through music. Joy of Music School mentoring young musicians in …. The Joy of Music School works with volunteers who share their musical gifts to mentor others and inspire young...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy

The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s county health rankings. Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst …. The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville state lottery winner

A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. News at 5 on 1/17. News at 4 on 1/17. News at Midday on 1/17. WATE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton

An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. News at 11 on 1/16. The Seven on...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister's incident

Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out of the meeting after a heated debate involving the McAlister's cashier who was fired after a social media post claimed that deputies were refused service. Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister’s …. Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Martin Luther King, Jr. March in Sevierville

In Sevierville, folks gathered for a march celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In Sevierville, folks gathered for a march celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy