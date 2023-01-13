Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Related
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Crash closes section of E. Magnolia
Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17. The Seven on 1/17. News at 5 on...
WATE
Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in Knoxville
One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in …. One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Smokies Parking Passes going on sale
Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17. Smokies Parking Passes going on sale. Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WATE
Additions coming to Anakeesta
There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender. There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender.
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
WATE
Joy of Music School mentoring young musicians in Knoxville
The Joy of Music School works with volunteers who share their musical gifts to mentor others and inspire young lives through music. Joy of Music School mentoring young musicians in …. The Joy of Music School works with volunteers who share their musical gifts to mentor others and inspire young...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek
A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth time the facility received national recognition.
WATE
Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy
The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s county health rankings. Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst …. The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using...
WATE
Knoxville state lottery winner
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. News at 5 on 1/17. News at 4 on 1/17. News at Midday on 1/17. WATE...
WATE
Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. News at 11 on 1/16. The Seven on...
WATE
Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister's incident
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out of the meeting after a heated debate involving the McAlister's cashier who was fired after a social media post claimed that deputies were refused service. Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister’s …. Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out...
Young-Williams Animal Center invites #BettyWhiteChallenge2023 donations
#BettyWhiteChallenge2023 - An East Tennessee animal shelter is inviting the public to make donations in honor of the late, great Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday.
Wall fire causes damage to Knoxville home
A home was heavily damaged after a fire burned a wall Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Martin Luther King, Jr. March in Sevierville
In Sevierville, folks gathered for a march celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In Sevierville, folks gathered for a march celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning...
Bojangles hard sweet tea coming to stores later this year
Beloved chicken chain Bojangles has announced they will enter store isles with a new alcoholic sweet tea that will launch later this year.
Comments / 0