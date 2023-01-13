ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Community Focus: RI Kids Count’s Paige Clausius-Parks

By Kim Kalunian
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Paige Clausius-Parks, executive director of RI Kids Count, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss her legislative priorities for the year as she steps into her new role.

